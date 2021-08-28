Region's Highlights: Arthur County, S-E-M smash scoring record in 101-80 contest

Arthur County and S-E-M combined to set an all-time scoring record for six-man as Arthur County prevailed 101-80 Friday night. The Wolves rolled up 607 yards of total offense. S-E-M had 508. Arthur’s Bryce Hanna passed for 358 yards and six touchdowns while the Mustangs’ Noah Eggleston completed 14 of 21 passes for 375 yards and seven touchdowns. Kellen Eggleston caught 13 passes for 291 yars and six touchdowns.

The old six-man scoring record of 158 points was set in 1996 when Milligan beat Monroe 81-77.

-- Riley Grieser ran for 224 yards and Brett Mahony completed four touchdown passes as Kearney Catholic rolled to a 52-12 win over Wood River/Shelton.

-- Sophomore Gaige Ritner rushed 163 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, and participated in 13 tackles to lead Wilcox-Hildreth to a 24-6 win over Southwest.

-- Minden spread the wealth with five players scoring touchdowns in a 49-8 win over Fairbury. Austin Lutkemeier scored twice on three carries. Carter Harsin had five carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Orrin Kuehn ran for 97 yards and a score and Gage Field rushed for 58 yards and a score.

-- Adams Central’s Hyatt Collins ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 41-13 win over Holdrege.

-- Gibbon’s Braxton Smith passed for 110 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Jace Bombeck as the Buffaloes came away with a 7-0 win over Sandy Creek. Chance Yockey and Jesus Hernandez led the Gibbon defense with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively.