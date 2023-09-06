Friday night was a big night for Elm Creek’s Quin Oberg.

The sophomore led the Buffaloes to a 39-0 win over Bertrand by rushing for 116 yards on six carries and a touchdown. In addition, he caught one pass for 65 yards and a touchdown and returned two punts for touchdowns. He recovered a fumble, too.

Lexington’s Jaime Cano rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Isaiah Ellingson had 163 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough to end the Minutemen’s losing streak as they fell to Crete, 20-17.

Minden’s Orrin Kuehn ran for 120 yards and four touchdowns in Minden’s 33-0 win over St. Paul. Quarterback Jake Ryan added 84 yards on 14 carries. Ryan also passed for 84 yards.

S-E-M’s Maddox Jones piled up 194 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to lead the Mustangs to a 43-27 win over Stuart.

Wilcox-Hildreth opened the season with a 58-8 win over Heartland Lutheran. Sophomore Brody Patterson ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns and junior Graiden Ritner ran for 94 and three touchdowns. Both carried the ball just three times. Ritner was the leading tackler with 10.

Hub Territory teams still unscathed after two weeks are Kearney High (2-0), Kearney Catholic (2-0), Ravenna (2-0), S-E-M (2-0), Shelton (1-0) and Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0).

Top games this week are Lincoln North Star (2-0) at Kearney High (2-0), Minden (1-1) at Kearney Catholic (2-0), Chase County (1-1) at Amherst (1-1), Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) at Southwest (1-0) and defending six-man state champion Parkview Christian (1-0) at S-E-M (2-0)

VOLLEYBALL

When three undefeated teams meet in the same triangular, that guarantees two will get their first loss. So Hub Territory teams still rolling and undefeated are Minden (8-0), Kearney Catholic (5-0), Amherst (5-0) and Overton (8-0).

Hub Territory leaders so far this year are:

Hitting Efficiency: Hannah Herrick, Amherst, .437; .Mattie Kamery, Minden, .429; JoLee Ryan, Overton, .394; Natalie Wood, Overton, .358; Emma Brown, Bertrand, .322.

Kills: Jalyn Branson, Shelton, 105; Kamery 84; Ryan 76; Laikyn Seim, Lexington, 73; Erin Gegg, SHelton, 79.

Assists: Macy Willis, Shelton, 171: Ashlyn Florell, Overton, 167; Ella Young, Lexington, 147.

Aces: Jacelyn Hoos, SEM, 20; Daisy Ryan, Overton, 19; JoLee Ryan, 15; Willis 15.

Blocks: Brooke Sell, Gibbon, 29; Karsyn Herren, Gibbon, 24; Herrick 18.

Digs: Seim 99; Harley Sund, Lexington, 89; Jaycee Flood, Pleasanton, 71; Hadlie Wolf, Lexington, 64; JoLee Ryan 57.

Games of the week: Adams Central (5-1) at KCHS, Central Valley (5-1) at Pleasanton (3-1), and Silver Lake (6-1) at Shelton (6-3) tonight; Amherst at S-E-M (4-1), and Shelton and Axtell (4-2) at the Wilcox-Hildreth triangular on Tuesday; and the Gothenburg Invitational (KCHS, Minden at 5-0 Gothenburg) Friday and Saturday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hub Territory winners include:

Gibbon Invitational: Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 18:46.55. Cicely Gugelman, Elm Creek, 24:05.20. (Team champion: ElM Creek girls).

Minuteman Invitational: Susana Calmo, Lexington, 21:01.3. (Team champions: Lexington boys, Kearney Catholic girls).

Cambridge Invitational: Cara Bunger, Wilcox-Hildreth, 23:23.22.

Lexington Invitational: Isac Portillo-Munos, Lexington, 17:02.8. Susana Calmo, Lexington, 21:42.7.