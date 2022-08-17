Regional golf preview: Kearney High gears up with new coach and nine freshman

KEARNEY — Hub Territory girls golf teams are gearing up for the season with the first meets coming right around the corner.

Kearney High was the only team in the region to qualify for the state high school meet last season, but several Class C schools, including Kearney Catholic, Holdrege, Ravenna and Minden had individual players qualify.

While some teams are full of returners and others have mostly new faces, improvement is the main priority as their season begins.

Class A

Kearney High finished 11th as a team at the Class A state tournament last year. Three of those Bearcats have graduated, but sophomore Olivia James and junior Addison Peterson return, looking to get back to where they were a year ago.

The Bearcats will be led by new and first-year head coach Carrie Johnson, who takes over J.D. Carson, who will be the KHS girls basketball coach this winter..

“I’m really excited and my coaching staff is also really excited,” Johnson said. “We have 18 girls going out for girls golf. It’s a lot and we’re thrilled with the prospects of developing a team, kind of starting our own traditions and keeping Kearney High girls golf on a good trajectory.”

Johnson is hoping to use her high school and collegiate golf experience to her advantage as a coach. She participated in the state tournament for four straight years at Wahoo High School and competed at nationals while playing at Hastings College.

“I played girls golf and college girls golf, so I understand exactly all the things that they’re going through,” Johnson said. “I think that’ll be a new aspect. I’m just really excited about making traditions of our own, building that team and looking towards the future with all this young talent.”

With nine freshmen joining the group, leadership from the six returners will be crucial in the team’s development.

“I feel like you just have to be really encouraging to everyone, otherwise no one’s going to want to be there,” Peterson said. “Golf is hard mentally, you really just have to be very positive.”

The Bearcats’ season will begin Thursday, with both the JV and varsity groups facing off against Columbus and Grand Island in a triangular at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Class B

Lexington, the sole Class B team in the region, returns four letter winners, with O’Brasia Amos and Abbie Owens expected to have another good season.

With 10 girls out on the team, the squad is made up of five seniors, four juniors and one sophomore. While there are no freshmen, five of the athletes are first-year players.

The group’s main goal is to make a postseason run, but they first have to stick to the basics, with head coach Lauren Daberkow wanting the team to “be competitive and more consistent.”

Lexington will start its season at the McCook Invitational on Aug. 26.

Class C

Last year, one Kearney Catholic athlete qualified for the girls state golf tournament. Maddie Wagoner, who is now coming into her senior season, tied for 22nd. The Stars will have a new coach at the helm this year, with Melissa Prasch, who led the Stars to the 2008 state championship, returning after taking a few years off.

Kearney Catholic will begin its season at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational on Aug. 22. The Stars will then host the KCHS Invitational Aug. 25.

Similar to the Stars, Holdrege, Ravenna and Minden had one golfer qualify for the state tournament a year ago. For Holdrege, incoming senior Ella Jacobson placed 11th. Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon tied for 25th and Minden’s Callie Whitten, who will be a junior this year, placed 27th.

McKeon, who will be entering her junior year at Ravenna, hopes to see further growth in her performance this season.

“Sarah McKeon has worked very hard this off-season and she is one to watch,” Ravenna coach Alison Yendra said. “Her short game has improved immensely and she is really coming off as a strong contender in Class C. Her goal is to make it to state again and improve her standings.”

Minden has three varsity returners, with sophomores Kara Suchsland and Brynn Smith joining Whitten. There are high expectations for freshman golfer KayLynn Jorgensen, with coaches looking for her to make a splash in her first year with the team.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming season,” Minden coach Whitney Maulsby said. “The girls have been out on the course all summer long playing practice rounds, practicing drills, hitting range balls and competing in tournaments throughout the state. … I can really see this year as a chance to stand out as a team in our conference, district and state.”

Minden’s season will begin at the McCook Invitational on Aug. 26.

Gibbon didn’t have any state qualifiers last season, but will have two varsity returners in juniors Carla Murillo and Ana Montanez. The Buffaloes will be guided by second-year head coach Brandi Lemik, who formerly played at UNK.