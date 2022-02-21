Reagan Gallaway makes Amherst wrestling history as first girls state champ

OMAHA – Reagan Gallaway gave justice to the Wonder Woman T-shirt she wore onto the mat and the Wonder Woman logo on her ear coverings.

“She’s unstoppable. She’s my hero. I look up to her,” the Amherst junior said. “If she can take down the entire world with her superpower, then I can do it, too.”

Gallaway, who already has won titles at the unsanctioned girls state tournament the past two years, made it official by winning the 138-pound crown Saturday on “the big stage” at the Nebraska School Activities’ Association’s Nebraska High School State Championships in Omaha.

Gallaway (37-0) put her superpowers on display by pinning Norfolk’s Lesly Rodriguez (24-3) 50 seconds into the first period. Gallaway has yet to experience a second period, having finished off all of her opponents in the first two minutes.

“It feels pretty good. I’m going to keep it going. So I’m going to set a name for myself as the best pound-for-pound wrestler in the state of Nebraska,” Gallaway said.

Her match had one little glitch. Only a few seconds in, she needed medical treatment for an eye injury.

“I think she went in for a shot and I must have blocked her or something, and she poked me in the eye. Which, that was kind of bad for her because it made me much more mad so I was like, ‘all right, I’m gonna take you down,’” Gallaway said.

It didn’t take much longer after that and Gallaway had Rodriguez on her back with her shoulders on the mat and the match was over.

Gallaway joined 11 other girls as the first-time state champions — a special moment for someone who has been pushing for state sanctioning of her sport and has seen that come to fruition.

“It’s like I’ve been in a dream,” she said. “I’m very proud of myself and I’m proud of all the girls showing up and stepping up and showing everybody in the stands that girls wrestling is a thing and we’re here to stay in the state of Nebraska.”

She said her motivation has been to show younger girls they are capable of anything and if they stick with their dream and work hard, they can achieve their goals.

She’s also hopes her success will help build the girls program at Amherst, a school where the boys have a deep tradition in wrestling.

“It’s going to help tremendously. We took three girls down to Omaha here, and it’s going to show that we are a good wrestling program,” she said. “We are going to start recruiting more girls and have, hopefully, have a full roster one day and catch a state title.”

Frank loses in title match

Amherst’s Quentyn Frank reached the championship match at 145 pounds in Class C, but for the third time he settled for the silver medal.

Frank lost a major decision, 16-3, to Brady Thompson of O’Neill. Thompson had defeated Frank three times earlier in the season.

Frank finished the year with a 43-5 record and led the Broncos to a 17th place in the team standings as he was the boys team’s only medalist.