Ready to Move Up: Holdrege's Duster girls plan to build on last year’s success

The Holdrege girls are poised to make some noise on the basketball court this winter.
Three starters and two other letter winners return from last year’s 11-10 team that lost in the district final.
“We have some girls who have played a lot of varsity minutes the last three years, which ... is extremely valuable,” third-year coach coach Derek Runcie said.
Returning starters include 5-9 senior Megan Belgum, 5-10 senior Brooklyn Berney, 5-9 senior Mallory Pfeifer, 6-foot senior McKenna Ortgiesen and 5-9 sophomore Avery Hurlbert.
Pfeifer and Ortgiesen averaged each six points and six rebounds per game last season. Belgum added five points per game.
But offense isn’t the team’s strength.
“We broke our school record last year in scoring defense, yet I believe we can be even better this year,” Runcie said.
With the five veterans 5-9 or taller, Holdrege is blessed with height and length. They have a high degree of athleticism as well, Runcie said.
“Since the seniors were freshmen, the town has seen something special in these girls. The seniors know it and they have some goals they want to achieve here before they graduate,” Runcie said. “But in order to reach your long-term goals, you need to set short-term goals. Our No. 1 goal will be making sure we bring the right mentality every day. We need to make sure we focus on attacking each day, each rep like we are playing in the state championship game.”
Boys Basketball
Brandt Runge, who spent five years as an assistant coach at Elm Creek, takes over a Holdrege team that went 4-17 last year but returns three starters and four letter winners focused on having a better year. One key will be to turn around results of close games.
“My favorite thing about this group is how eager they are to learn,” Runge said. “We got better every single game, open gym, and camp we went to this summer.”
Starters returning are 5-10 junior shooting guard Jackson Hinrichs, 5-9 senior point guard Kaden Broeker and 5-10 junior guard/forward Jackson Karn.
Hinrichs averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
Other letter winners returning are 6-1 senior forward Trace Anderson, 6-0 junior guard/forward Cole Guthrie, 5-9 junior forward Gabriel Yochum and 5-8 senior guard Jeremiah Johnson.
Wrestling
Holdrege will fill most of the weight classes with upperclassmen and coach Justin Ganser expects to see plenty of competition for those spots this year.
The Dusters will have to replace last year’s lone state qualifier, Damian Smith, who wrestled at 182 pounds.
Back are Matt Janssen, a state qualifier in 2020, and Mason Marquardt, who has missed qualifying for state the last two years by losing in the last qualifying round that determines the state meet field.