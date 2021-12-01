Ready to Move Up: Holdrege's Duster girls plan to build on last year’s success

The Holdrege girls are poised to make some noise on the basketball court this winter.

Three starters and two other letter winners return from last year’s 11-10 team that lost in the district final.

“We have some girls who have played a lot of varsity minutes the last three years, which ... is extremely valuable,” third-year coach coach Derek Runcie said.

Returning starters include 5-9 senior Megan Belgum, 5-10 senior Brooklyn Berney, 5-9 senior Mallory Pfeifer, 6-foot senior McKenna Ortgiesen and 5-9 sophomore Avery Hurlbert.

Pfeifer and Ortgiesen averaged each six points and six rebounds per game last season. Belgum added five points per game.

But offense isn’t the team’s strength.

“We broke our school record last year in scoring defense, yet I believe we can be even better this year,” Runcie said.

With the five veterans 5-9 or taller, Holdrege is blessed with height and length. They have a high degree of athleticism as well, Runcie said.