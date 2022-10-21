Ravenna tops Perkins County; Loomis, Axtell eliminated

Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18

GRANT — Ravenna’s Zach Lewandowski ran for touchdowns of 5, 64 and 22 yards and passed for two more touchdowns as the Bluejays (7-2) pulled away toward the end of the first half to beat Perkins County.

Lewandowski finished with 220 yards rushing and another 100 passing.

The Bluejays’ Carter Jasnoch rushed for 71 yards and caught a 47-yard touchdown, while Chase Rager caught two passes for 34 yards.

And Caden Larsen intercepted two passes, returning one for the game’s final score.

Perkins County (5-4) was within two points with less than a minute to play in the first half.

Ainsworth 64, Loomis 20

AINSWORTH — Carter Nelson, who revealed Thursday that he had received a scholarship offer from Penn State, led undefeated Ainsworth to a one-sided victory over Loomis.

Nelson rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns, passed for 54 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown and intercepted two passes.

Teammate Trey Appelt caught five passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Axtell 8

BENKELMAN — Dundy County-Stratton bolted to a 42-0 lead in the first half with Corbin Horner scoring touchdowns on runs of 24, 53 and 47 yards en route to a win over Axtell.

Mauricio Diaz scored on a 65-yard run on the game’s opening play and added a 16-yard score at the end of the half as the Tigers improved to 8-1.

Jacob Halversen scored for Axtell (4-5) on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.