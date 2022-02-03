Ravenna, Minden qualify for State Duals

KEARNEY — The Nebraska High School Wrestling Dual Championships return Saturday to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thirty-two teams, eight in each class, will compete for the four championships in head-to-head team competition.
Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. with the championship round scheduled for 6 p.m.
Two teams — Minden in Class B and Ravenna in Class D — will represent the Hub Territory.
Bluejays not spectators any more
This will be Ravenna’s first appearance in the state duals and while coach Trey Rossman kept an eye on the Bluejays’ dual points standings throughout the year — the criteria that determines the qualifiers — he didn’t let his team know where they stood until a couple of weeks ago.
With a rescheduled quad approaching, Rossman let the Bluejays know that if they could win out, they would get in.
“It was one of our goals at start of season but our motto was ‘day by day.’ ... Work hard and everything else will take care of itself,” he said.
They worked hard that day, beating Centura, Arcadia/Loup City and Palmer to finish the year 12-1 in dual meets with the only loss to St. Paul, the fifth seed in the Class C bracket.
“It’s an honor. ... We’re just excited for the opportunity to compete. They’re all great teams,” Rossman said.
Ravenna is the third seed in the Class D bracket and will meeet Thayer Central (13-3) in the first round at 10:30 a.m. The Titans also have a loss to St. Paul on their schedule as well as losses to Class B qualifier Minden and Class B Cozad.
“We match up very well with Thayer Central. All we have to do is let it fly. There’s nothing to hold back here,” Rossman said.
The Bluejays are a young squad with only three seniors, but the lineup includes eight wrestlers with 20 or more wins this year — Grady Rasmussen, Morgan Treffer, Carter Jasnoch, Caden Larsen, Chase Rager, Hunter Douglas, Owen Woodward and Thomas Psota — and Garrett Wedemeyer who is 12-3 and Clayton Wedemeyer who is 16-3.
“We have a solid team top to bottom,” Rossman said.
Psota, a junior in the 285-pound class, tops the list with a 35-3 record.
Ravenna has been able to fill all 14 weight classes, “which is huge” in Class D, Rossman said.
While this is the team’s first appearance in the dual meets, Rossman knows members of his team have attended past meets as spectators.
“We’re very excited to compete instead of just watch,” Rossman said. “We’re confident going into it but we’re very humbled to represent the area in state duals — not only the area but the community and our school as well.”
Minden young, excited
Minden is making its second appearance in the state duals having experienced the challenges of being the eighth seed two years ago.
The Whippets (21-5) again are the eighth seed and will face Blair (26-1) in the first round of the Class B bracket at 9 a.m.
Two years ago, the Whippets went 0-3 in the state duals, finishing eighth. That experience, and a deeper lineup, have the Whippets aiming for a higher finish.
“In a dual meet anything can happen,” Minden coach Keaton Gracey said. “We really have to focus on the wins and focus on the bonus points in those matches.
“This year we have a lot more depth than we did two years ago. In addition, a couple of the kids are a littls stronger. And, we’re more experienced in dual meets. We wrestled 26 of them as opposed to 10 two years ago.”
The beefed-up schedule has included more Class B teams as well.
Still, there wasn’t much focus on a dual championship. Gracey said he didn’t know what to expect from this year’s team having graduated a couple of the best wrestlers from last season and with freshmen filling the lower five weight classes.
But as the meet approached, Gracey checked the standings “and there we are.”
He said the team is excited to participate in the state duals.
“The regular state tournament is the big milestone, but a lot of kids that do alot of the dirty work on a wrestling team, the practice partners and junior varsity, they get to be a part of this. There’s 26 kids excited ready to go, cheer, support, win some matches together,” Gracey said.
Minden brings six wrestlers to the tournament who have already surpassed the 30-win plateau. Evan Smith, 38-6 at 152 pounds, and Orrin Kuehn, 35-7 at 132, lead the way. Kuehn is one of the five freshmen who fill the five lower weights for the Whippets.
Gracey said most of those five wrestled 30 to 50 matches during summer for their club team and have emerged from a strong middle school prgram.
“They have experience with close losses, close wins. They’re just ready to be tough,” he said.