Ravenna, Minden qualify for State Duals

“We’re very excited to compete instead of just watch,” Rossman said. “We’re confident going into it but we’re very humbled to represent the area in state duals — not only the area but the community and our school as well.”

Minden young, excited

Minden is making its second appearance in the state duals having experienced the challenges of being the eighth seed two years ago.

The Whippets (21-5) again are the eighth seed and will face Blair (26-1) in the first round of the Class B bracket at 9 a.m.

Two years ago, the Whippets went 0-3 in the state duals, finishing eighth. That experience, and a deeper lineup, have the Whippets aiming for a higher finish.

“In a dual meet anything can happen,” Minden coach Keaton Gracey said. “We really have to focus on the wins and focus on the bonus points in those matches.

“This year we have a lot more depth than we did two years ago. In addition, a couple of the kids are a littls stronger. And, we’re more experienced in dual meets. We wrestled 26 of them as opposed to 10 two years ago.”

The beefed-up schedule has included more Class B teams as well.