Ravenna girls return all but one from last year’s 14-win team

RAVENNA — The Ravenna girls basketball team appears to be on the rise.

The Bluejays enjoyed a 14-9 season last year after an eight-win season in 2018-19.

Coach Noah Maulsby, in his ninth year, saw one senior graduate from last year’s squad and welcomes back half a dozen players who saw considerable playing time, so he expects this year’s Bluejays will be competitive in the LouPlatte Conference and in the district.

“We have a nice mix of seniors and underclassmen that now have had a year to learn how to play together,” Maulsby said. “This is a pretty athletic group that should be able to compete as long as they continue to grow and improve throughout the season.

“We should have pretty good depth with as many as nine girls looking to compete for playing time at the varsity level.

“It will be hard to key in on one player because there are a number of girls that can score and contribute on any given night as long as they continue to work and improve.”