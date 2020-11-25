Ravenna girls return all but one from last year’s 14-win team

RAVENNA — The Ravenna girls basketball team appears to be on the rise.
The Bluejays enjoyed a 14-9 season last year after an eight-win season in 2018-19.
Coach Noah Maulsby, in his ninth year, saw one senior graduate from last year’s squad and welcomes back half a dozen players who saw considerable playing time, so he expects this year’s Bluejays will be competitive in the LouPlatte Conference and in the district.
“We have a nice mix of seniors and underclassmen that now have had a year to learn how to play together,” Maulsby said. “This is a pretty athletic group that should be able to compete as long as they continue to grow and improve throughout the season.
“We should have pretty good depth with as many as nine girls looking to compete for playing time at the varsity level.
“It will be hard to key in on one player because there are a number of girls that can score and contribute on any given night as long as they continue to work and improve.”
The returning letterwinners are 5-9 senior post player Callie Coulter, 5-2 senior guard Ashlyn Fiddelke, 5-10 senior post player Allyson Larsen, 5-7 sophomore guard Kennedy Hurt and 5-7 sophomore guard Tori Sklenar. Fiddelke averaged eight points per game while Larsen and Coulter scored at just over six points per game.
Boys Basketball
Three starters, including one of the best players in the LouPlatte Conference, return for the Ravenna boys basketball team that posted a 12-12 record last year.
Senior Trey Mieth, a 6-3 guard, garnered first-team All-LPC honors the past two years. He averaged 14.7 points per game and seven rebounds per game last year.
“We will be looking for a lot of guys to step into new roles with the loss of last year’s senior class,” said coach James Habe, who is starting his sixth year at the helm of the Bluejays. “We will have to get better at the consistency of our play, but we have guys that are very capable of making us a competitive team. We need to become a better defensive team, but I feel like we have the opportunity to surprise a few teams.”
Joining Mieth as returning starters for the Bluejays are 6-0 senior Chase Lockhorn and 6-1 junior Trey Anderson.
Other familiar faces are sophomore Zach Lewandowski, junior Wil Fiddelke and senior Braden Abels.
Wrestling
Trey Rossman takes over the coaching duties for the Ravenna wrestling team this year. He has three years of head coaching experience at Elgin Public/Pope John and takes over a veteran team that’s getting an influx of energy from younger wrestlers.
“We are going to be young, but we have some incredible leadership from our upperclassmen,” Rossman said. “We have 10 freshman and multiple other underclassmen that are going to provide a lot of depth and firepower to our team.”
The youngsters will be looking for openings in the lineup between senior Jesse Drahota, who was 44-7 at 170 pounds last year; junior Clayton Wedemeyer, who was 27-11 at 120 pounds; senior Keagan Brodersen at 132 pounds; senior Quenton Ackley, who was 32-15; Hunter Douglas, who was 34-15; senior Payton Reisbeck, who was 34-13 at 152 pounds; junior Owen Woodward who was 12-23; senior Devin Fisher, who was 21-21 at 195 and Thomas Psota, who was 17-10 at 285.
“Our outlook is simply to improve day by day and when we control the things that we can control, then we are going to be just fine at the end of the day,” Rossman said.
