Ravenna finishes sixth, Minden goes 0-2 at State Wrestling Duals

KEARNEY — Ravenna went 1-2 to place sixth in Class D at the Nebraska State Dual Wrestling Championships Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

Minden went 0-2 and tied for seventh in Class C.

Ravenna and Minden were the only area teams that qualified for the state meet.

Ravenna lost its first-round match to Thayer Central, 40-27, then defeated Winside 42-31. In the placement round, the Bluejays lost to Arapahoe 36-34.

Against Thayer Central, Samuel King (182 pounds), Thomas Psota (285), Morgan Treffer (126), Chase Rager (145) and Hunter Douglas (170) won their matches.

King, Psota, Treffer, Owen Woodward (220), Mason Schroll (106), Caden Larsen (138) and Guy Bitz (160) prevailed in their matches versus Winside.

Winners against Arapahoe included Garrett Wedemeyer (113), Grady Rasmussen (120), Clayton Wedemeyer (126) and Larsen.

Minden lost to Blair in the first round, 51-21, then was eliminated by Scottsbluff, 50-15.

Against Blair, Whippets Hunter Fredrickson (182), Daulton Kuehn (220), Koltdyn Heath (126), Orrin Kuehn (132) won their matches.

Daulton Kuehn, Robert Nelson (120) and Evan Smith (152) claimed victories in the match with Scottsbluff.