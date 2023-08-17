RAVENNA — One thing won’t change for the Ravenna Bluejays football team.

They plan to run the ball.

“We bring back a good core of starters who saw the field a lot,” said coach Dan Bolling, who is entering his ninth year at the helm of the Bluejays. “We will have to find a quarterback and we have to have a few kids step up to spots in both the offensive and defensive lines.

“We won’t be a big team but we will work to extablish the run on offense and fly around on defense.”

Quarterback Zach Lewandowski, a three-year starter and the team’s leading rusher, has graduated from last year’s team that went 7-3, leaving that spot wide open.

The Bluejays do return four two-way starters: senior wide receiver/linebacker Caden Larsen (5-6, 170), senior tight end/linebacker Chase Rager (6-2, 175), junior wide receiver/defensive back Grady Rasmussen (5-10, 150) and senior lineman Morgan Treffer (5-9, 170).

Larsen had 29 tackles last year, 32unassisted. Rager had 348 receiving yards and 108 tackles, of which 44 were unassisted.

Also back are one-way starters Carter Jasnoch (5-9, 160, Sr., RB), Kton Schirmer (5-11, 150, Sr., DB), Connor Paitz (5-10, 165, Jr, OL) and Pat Bursaw (6-0, 180, Jr., DL).

Jasnoch was the second-leading rusher last year with 889 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Other returnign lettermen are senior Kaden Brodersen (6-3, 215, L) and sophomore Gavin Reisbeck (6-0, 150, WR/DB).

Ravenna opens the season Aug. 25 at Ansley/Litchfield.

VOLLEYBALLThe Ravenna volleyball team returns three starters from last year’s 14-16 team, but even with that, this could be considered a rebuilding year for the Bluejays.

“We will be a very young team with no seniors,” coach Abby Steele said. “After graduating a talented class, we will look to focus on fundamentals and a defensive scheme that works for us against each opponent and being flexible in that way.”

Returning starters are junior Kellie Huryta (5-4, DS/L), sophomore Breckyn Wick (5-6, RS/OH) and sophomore Tressa Nelson 5-6, MB).

The only other returning letterwinners is junior Reannon Siegel (5-5, DS/S).

“We want to have great communication and come to practice every day looking to improve and have great teamwork. We will need to focus on what we can control and improve our basic skills to the pout of automaticity.”

CROSS COUNTRYFirst-year Ravenna cross country coach Tanner Ellis inherited a solid foundation for the Bluejays’ girls team.

Three runners return from last year’s team that finished seventh in Class D.

Leading the way is sophomore Josie Moore, who finished 24th. Senior Erica Lockhorn and junior Matti Lyions also contributed to the state meet squad.

“The girls team looks to be very competitive, returning three of five state qualifiers,” Ellis said. “A strong bond amongst the team should create an exciting year at every meet.

“The boys team is looking to improve individually as a novice group of runners’ lack of experience will provide many opportunities for growth and success.”

Ravenna opens the season Aug. 24 at the St. Paul Invitational.

GIRLS GOLFSarah McKeon looks to make her third trip to the state tournament after qualifying as an individual the past two years.

Also back is sophomore letterwinner Emma Gentrup.

Ravenna opens the season Aug. 24, playing in the Kearney Catholic Invitational.