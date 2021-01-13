Ravenna boys, girls edge Minden

Highlights and leading scorers from Tuesday night’s Hub Territory basketball games complied by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

BOYS

-- Shelton’s Angel Lehn scored 33 points and snatched 17 rebounds as Shelton defeated Arcadia/Loup City 55-45. Christon Bly added 12 points for the Bulldogs. Jadyn Scott led the Rebels with 15 points.

-- Gibbon improved to 5-2 with a 38-35 win over Blue Hill. Konner Hyde led the Buffaloes with 14 points and Matthew Weismann chipped in 10.

-- Ravenna rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to nip Minden 54-53. The Bluejays, led by Chase Lockhorn with 20 points, took their first lead with three seconds left. Caden Bradley led Minden with 15 points.

-- Central Valley’s Trevor Cargill poured in 25 points and teammate Kyle Nekoliczak added 22 to lead the Cougars to a 72-46 win over Pleasanton. Treven Wendt led Pleasanton with 16 points and Carter Klein posted 11.

GIRLS

-- Overton’s Rachel Ecklund scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Overton to a 49-15 win over Brady.