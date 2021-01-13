 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ravenna boys, girls edge Minden

Ravenna boys, girls edge Minden

{{featured_button_text}}
Coulter shootss

Ravenna senior Callie Coulter (20) shoots over Minden defenders Sarah Hultquist (32) and Priscila Madriz (13) on the way to a 45-42 Ravenna win in Minden Tuesday night.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

Highlights and leading scorers from Tuesday night’s Hub Territory basketball games complied by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

BOYS

-- Shelton’s Angel Lehn scored 33 points and snatched 17 rebounds as Shelton defeated Arcadia/Loup City 55-45. Christon Bly added 12 points for the Bulldogs. Jadyn Scott led the Rebels with 15 points.

-- Gibbon improved to 5-2 with a 38-35 win over Blue Hill. Konner Hyde led the Buffaloes with 14 points and Matthew Weismann chipped in 10.

-- Ravenna rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to nip Minden 54-53. The Bluejays, led by Chase Lockhorn with 20 points, took their first lead with three seconds left. Caden Bradley led Minden with 15 points.

-- Central Valley’s Trevor Cargill poured in 25 points and teammate Kyle Nekoliczak added 22 to lead the Cougars to a 72-46 win over Pleasanton. Treven Wendt led Pleasanton with 16 points and Carter Klein posted 11.

GIRLS

-- Overton’s Rachel Ecklund scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Overton to a 49-15 win over Brady.

-- Ravenna edged Minden 45-42 with Kennedy Hurt scoring 14 points and Callie Coulter adding 11 points for the winners. Sarah Hultquist paced Minden with 17 points and Abby Rehtus chipped in 12.

-- South Loup cruised to a 64-39 win over S-E-M. South Loup scoring was not available. For the Mustangs, Mikah O’Neill tallied 15 points and Abbie Rohde added nine.

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News