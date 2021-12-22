Quick start propels Ravenna to Pleasanton tourney title

PLEASANTON — The Ravenna girls defeated Cambridge 42-35 on Tuesday night to win the Pleasanton Pre-Holiday Tournament.
But it wasn’t a nail-biter.
The Bluejays led 35-18 with less than a minute to play in the third quarter and only a three-pointer at the buzzer by the Trojans’ Paige Klumpe kept it from being a double-digit victory for the Bluejays. But the fourth-quarter struggles left Ravenna coach Noah Maulsby looking forward to some practice time.
“I thought our defensive intensity was pretty good. We pushed the ball. We took care of it a lot better in the first half, obviously, than we did in the second half. So, I liked our effort. We just have to put together a full game,” Maulsby said.
The Bluejays (7-1) took control early. Three three-pointers, two by Sarah McKeon, gave Ravenna a 9-2 lead just over two minutes into the game. The margin bulged to 23-9 by halftime.
Tori Sklenar led the Bluejays with 14 points, three assists and two steals. Kennedy Hurt added 12 points, two assists and two steals. Hurt and McKeon had three three-pointers apiece.
As a team, the Bluejays made nine threes, but only one of those came in the fourth quarter. They made one two-pointer in the closing quarter.
“We were a little bit impatient with our shot selection,” Maulsby said. “They went to a zone and gave us shots and we just kept taking them instead of maybe working for a little bit better shot.
“For the most part, the right girls are taking the shots. We just have to be better.”
Maulsby would like to see fewer turnovers. He felt the Bluejays were a little loose with the ball in the second half.
“There’s definitely plenty that we can improve on. So it’s going to be nice to have a little break, but then we need to get back to work and have some practices,” Maulsby said. “It seems like we played a whole lot of games and not had a whole lot of time to fix things.”
Ravenna’s busy schedule isn’t over. After the five-day moratorium, the Bluejays will host their own holiday tournament with Franklin, Overton and Sandhills/Thedford. Following that, the Bluejays will have a week of practices before playing Doniphan-Trumbull on Jan. 6.
“We will hopefully have some time to get some stuff ironed out. ... I think, and you could even ask (the players), they would say that our best basketball is ahead of us,” Maulsby said.