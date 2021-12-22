Quick start propels Ravenna to Pleasanton tourney title

“We were a little bit impatient with our shot selection,” Maulsby said. “They went to a zone and gave us shots and we just kept taking them instead of maybe working for a little bit better shot.

“For the most part, the right girls are taking the shots. We just have to be better.”

Maulsby would like to see fewer turnovers. He felt the Bluejays were a little loose with the ball in the second half.

“There’s definitely plenty that we can improve on. So it’s going to be nice to have a little break, but then we need to get back to work and have some practices,” Maulsby said. “It seems like we played a whole lot of games and not had a whole lot of time to fix things.”

Ravenna’s busy schedule isn’t over. After the five-day moratorium, the Bluejays will host their own holiday tournament with Franklin, Overton and Sandhills/Thedford. Following that, the Bluejays will have a week of practices before playing Doniphan-Trumbull on Jan. 6.

“We will hopefully have some time to get some stuff ironed out. ... I think, and you could even ask (the players), they would say that our best basketball is ahead of us,” Maulsby said.