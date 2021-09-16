Protecting the ball key to Kearney Catholic beating Ogallala

Another priority for the Stars is controlling the outcome of the game against the Indians. Both have a history not only on the football field but on the basketball court as well.

First thing in the morning after their win against St. Paul, Harvey addressed what to expect on the Ogallala side.

“Saturday morning, the first thing we said is two things,” Harvey said, “our own actions and own attitude. So going into this game, we have got to understand there’s going to be some events in this game that are going to change our actions and change our attitude. We control them, don’t let other people control your own actions and attitudes in a negative way that impacts the team.”

Ogallala has won two straight and is 2-1 this season. They are led by their sophomore quarterback Harry Caskey, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and has thrown for 408 yards and three touchdown passes. He has also rushed for 316 yards.

“When we get a chance to be on him, we got to tackle well, wrap up and give him different looks,” Harvey said. “He’s a young quarterback and we have got to get into his mind a little bit ... and that’s what we’re planning to do.”

The Stars are ranked No. 3 in Class C and a win against Ogallala could boost them in state standings.