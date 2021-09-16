Protecting the ball key to Kearney Catholic beating Ogallala

KEARNEY — It's rivalry week at Miles Field for the Kearney Catholic High School football team, and the Stars are expecting to have their hands full at 7 p.m. Friday as they take on Ogallala.
After two straight road games, the Stars finally return home after a 3-0 start. They are coming off a tight win over winless St. Paul, where despite being outmatched and outsized, they found a way to pull through late in the fourth quarter.
“We ultimately got what we desired,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “That was to win, but you need a game like that. You want your team to be road-tested and physically tested, going to a game where we are outsized on the frontline. It gives us an opportunity to be battle tested.”
One thing the Stars cannot afford is turnovers. The Stars have allowed eight turnovers in the last three games.
For Harvey, taking care of the ball is a priority for Kearney Catholic.
“When we’re going in to score, we have got to take care of the ball,” Harvey said. “We missed the opportunity to put extra points on the board, and then we gave up a ball deep in our territory. We just have got to take care of the ball. We can’t give up those opportunities because St. Paul turned one of them into a quick score. We understand that ball security is priority going forward in every game.”
Another priority for the Stars is controlling the outcome of the game against the Indians. Both have a history not only on the football field but on the basketball court as well.
First thing in the morning after their win against St. Paul, Harvey addressed what to expect on the Ogallala side.
“Saturday morning, the first thing we said is two things,” Harvey said, “our own actions and own attitude. So going into this game, we have got to understand there’s going to be some events in this game that are going to change our actions and change our attitude. We control them, don’t let other people control your own actions and attitudes in a negative way that impacts the team.”
Ogallala has won two straight and is 2-1 this season. They are led by their sophomore quarterback Harry Caskey, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and has thrown for 408 yards and three touchdown passes. He has also rushed for 316 yards.
“When we get a chance to be on him, we got to tackle well, wrap up and give him different looks,” Harvey said. “He’s a young quarterback and we have got to get into his mind a little bit ... and that’s what we’re planning to do.”
The Stars are ranked No. 3 in Class C and a win against Ogallala could boost them in state standings.