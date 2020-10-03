Postseason begins Monday for golf, softball

Stars top seed in subdstrict softball tournament

Kearney Catholic is the top seed in the one-day, single-elimination, C-9 Subdistrict that includes O’Neill, Ord and Minden. The Stars (23-5) will play Minden (3-24) at 2 p.m. Monday with O’Neill (12-11) facing Ord (8-17) at 3:45 p.m. The championship of the subdistrict will be played at 5:45 p.m.

The 10 subdistrict winners and six wild cards will advance to the best-of-three district final to be played Oct. 9 or 10 with the higher seed designated as the host. Kearney Catholic currently sits fourth in the Class C wild-card standings.

Also on Monday, Holdrege and Lexington will play in the double-elimination Subdistrict B-9 at Hastings. Holdrege (10-17) plays Adams Central (19-12) and Lexington (13-15) plays McCook (9-20) in first-round games at 10 a.m. Four games are scheduled for Monday with the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday.

As in Class C, the 10 subdistrict winners and six wild-card teams will play a best-of-three district final with all Class B games scheduled for Friday.

Class A pairings have yet to be announced. Class A will play seven double-elimination district tournaments beginning Wednesday. The seven district tournament winners and one wild card will advance to the state tournament.