Postseason begins Monday for golf, softball

KEARNEY — Fall sports postseason tournaments begin Monday with district golf and subdistrict softball tournaments getting underway.
Kearney will host two postseason events on Monday — the Class A District 2 golf tournament at Awarii Dunes and the Class C Subdistrict 9 softball tournament at Patriot Park.
Kearney High will host the A-2 golf tournament, competing with teams from Gretna, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North and Ralston/Mercy. The first tee time is at 10 a.m.
The top three teams qualify for state as well as individual golfers in the top 10, including ties.
Class A used a non-geographic selection for the district participants, seeding the teams based on performance throughout the year.
Millard North is the second-seeded team among the 25 Class A teams. Kearney is the eighth seed but was placed in the seventh spot on the basis of being a host team. All other A-2 participants were seeded 10th or lower.
Holdrege and Lexington will participate in the Class B District 4 tournament Monday at McCook along with Alliance, Chadron, Gering, McCook, Scottsbluff and Sidney.
Kearney Catholic’s district golf meet will be played Tuesday at Grand Island Indianhead Golf Club. Other teams in that district are Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow, Cambridge, Centura, Cozad, Doniphan-Trumbull, Gibbon, Gothenburg, Grand Island Central Catholic, Minden, Ravenna and Southwest.
Stars top seed in subdstrict softball tournament
Kearney Catholic is the top seed in the one-day, single-elimination, C-9 Subdistrict that includes O’Neill, Ord and Minden. The Stars (23-5) will play Minden (3-24) at 2 p.m. Monday with O’Neill (12-11) facing Ord (8-17) at 3:45 p.m. The championship of the subdistrict will be played at 5:45 p.m.
The 10 subdistrict winners and six wild cards will advance to the best-of-three district final to be played Oct. 9 or 10 with the higher seed designated as the host. Kearney Catholic currently sits fourth in the Class C wild-card standings.
Also on Monday, Holdrege and Lexington will play in the double-elimination Subdistrict B-9 at Hastings. Holdrege (10-17) plays Adams Central (19-12) and Lexington (13-15) plays McCook (9-20) in first-round games at 10 a.m. Four games are scheduled for Monday with the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday.
As in Class C, the 10 subdistrict winners and six wild-card teams will play a best-of-three district final with all Class B games scheduled for Friday.
Class A pairings have yet to be announced. Class A will play seven double-elimination district tournaments beginning Wednesday. The seven district tournament winners and one wild card will advance to the state tournament.
Kearney currently sits 15th in the wild-card point standings. If the Bearcats stay in that position, they will play in the district hosted by No. 1-ranked and undefeated Papillion-La Vista.
