Pleasanton’s Treven Wendt breaks out with his breakaway speed

Pleasanton’s coach Ricci Westlake saw the potential in Wendt from the moment he got the starting job as a freshman and even played in the state championship. It was then that Wendt had the team on his shoulders.

“God has blessed him with a lot of athletic abilities,” Westlake said. “Not to mention his speed and explosiveness. I coached for 26 years, but he has a tremendous ability to catch the ball. He has great hand-eye coordination. It’s almost effortless. He just sees the ball and grabs the ball because that’s what he supposed to do. And also his vision and body awareness that he has on the football field.”

After injuring himself during the playoffs, Wendt was devastated and wanted to get back on the field. It took a toll on the Bulldogs as they fell to Ansley-Litchfield 70-8 in the opening round.

“When I got hurt on that state playoff game, I believed that they could do it, and it didn’t turn out the way that we wanted to,” Wendt said.

Wendt is healing well as he focuses on basketball. He said he’s not necessarily 100% but is closer to it. Pleasanton football will lose some senior starters but Westlake is excited for what’s to come with Wendt. He expects him to take the next step in a leadership role in the fall.

“Go out ablazing. Just know he’s a big man on the field and as a senior I want to see him take the reigns of the team and pull them along,” Westlake said. “Just inspire other kids and other kids say I got to play with this kid and I want to be like him someday and now that the freshmen start training with him and doing the things Treven has done over the years because they want to be like him. Be a leader by his voice because he needs to speak up just by his actions because he’s going to be a great leader.”