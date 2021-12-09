 Skip to main content
Pleasanton’s Treven Wendt breaks out with his breakaway speed
Treven Wendt

Pleasanton junior Treven Wendt was a touchdown threat whenever he got the ball in his hands — as a running back, receiver, kick returner or defensive back.

 Hub File

PLEASANTON — Treven Wendt didn’t end the season on a high note after spraining his MCL during the 8-man state football playoffs this season, but as a junior, he established himself as Pleasanton High School’s most explosive player.

Wendt doesn’t say much, but there’s no need.

He let his 1,387 all-purpose yards do all the talking. Once the 5-foot-11 junior gets the handoff, his breakaway speed would leave defenders in the dust as he averaged 6.3 yards a carry, rushing for 1,147 yards and 21 touchdowns.

“I wanted to achieve getting 1,000 yards, play my butt off and give it 110 percent all the time on the field,” Wendt said. “Even if we lost, I keep my head up and keep on playing.”

Wendt led the Bulldogs to a 6-3 record. Many will say his best game was the 256-yard performance in Pleasanton’s win Axtell, but for Wendt the highlight of the season was the comeback win over Sandhills Valley on Sept. 23. The Bulldogs were down 32-8 at the half before putting up 38 unanswered points to beat the Mavericks. Wendt, who rushed for 145 yards with four total touchdowns in that game, reflects on the Bulldog’s effort.

“Us, as a team, got together and talked,” Wendt said. “We knew we could come back in the game. We started playing ball and making big plays and it just happened that we come back and won. We all had faith in each other that we could do our jobs and not worry about other people.”

Pleasanton’s coach Ricci Westlake saw the potential in Wendt from the moment he got the starting job as a freshman and even played in the state championship. It was then that Wendt had the team on his shoulders.

“God has blessed him with a lot of athletic abilities,” Westlake said. “Not to mention his speed and explosiveness. I coached for 26 years, but he has a tremendous ability to catch the ball. He has great hand-eye coordination. It’s almost effortless. He just sees the ball and grabs the ball because that’s what he supposed to do. And also his vision and body awareness that he has on the football field.”

After injuring himself during the playoffs, Wendt was devastated and wanted to get back on the field. It took a toll on the Bulldogs as they fell to Ansley-Litchfield 70-8 in the opening round.

“When I got hurt on that state playoff game, I believed that they could do it, and it didn’t turn out the way that we wanted to,” Wendt said.

Wendt is healing well as he focuses on basketball. He said he’s not necessarily 100% but is closer to it. Pleasanton football will lose some senior starters but Westlake is excited for what’s to come with Wendt. He expects him to take the next step in a leadership role in the fall.

“Go out ablazing. Just know he’s a big man on the field and as a senior I want to see him take the reigns of the team and pull them along,” Westlake said. “Just inspire other kids and other kids say I got to play with this kid and I want to be like him someday and now that the freshmen start training with him and doing the things Treven has done over the years because they want to be like him. Be a leader by his voice because he needs to speak up just by his actions because he’s going to be a great leader.”

2021 All-Hub Territory Football Team

11-Man

OFFENSE

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

QB — Brett Mahony, KCHS 6-4 215 Sr.

RB — Riley Grieser, KCHS 5-10 170 Sr.

RB — Hunter Stewart, Lexington 5-10 175 Sr.

WR — Kaden Miller, KHS 5-10 160 Sr.

WR — Jase Carpenter, Lexington 6-2 170 Jr.

WR — Konner Hyde, Gibbon 6-7 210 Sr.

OL — Jake Masker, KCHS 6-3 250 Sr.

OL — Cash Roseberry, KHS 6-3 211 Sr.

OL — Evan Polen, KHS 5-8 201 Sr.

OL — Gavin Drumheller, KCHS 6-3 225 Sr.

OL — Javier Hernandez, Gibbon 5-8 280 Sr.

DEFENSE

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

DL — Dylan Merz, KCHS 6-5 225 Sr.

DL — Isaac Scharff, Lexington 6-4 220 Sr.

DL — D’Andre Ndugwa, KHS 6-2 195 Sr.

DL — Nathan Grabenstein, KHS 6-0 224 Sr.

LB — Parker Wise, KHS 6-0 205 Sr.

LB — Fredy Vargas, Lexington 6-0 230 Sr.

LB — Chance Richardson, Gibbon 6-0 180 Sr.

LB — Kreyton Rockefeller, Gibbon 5-10 175 So.

DB — Deven Naylor, Lexington 5-9 150 Jr.

DB — Jace Bombeck, Gibbon 5-9 140 Sr.

DB — Garret Schmaderer, KCHS 6-3 185 Sr.

6/8-Man

First Team Offense

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

QB — Owen Kaps, Bertrand 5-10 145 Jr.

RB — Treven Wendt, Pleasanton 5-10 175 Jr.

RB — Cooper Slingsby, Ansley/Litch. 5-10 190 Sr.

E — Caden Holm, Ansley/Litchfield 6-2 190 Sr.

E — Kellen Eggleston, S-E-M 6-1 170 Jr.

OL — Carter Klein, Pleasanton 6-4 300 Sr.

OL — Cristian Blincow, Loomis 6-1 210 Sr.

OL — Owen Woodward, Ravenna 6-0 194 Sr.

First Team Defense

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

DL — Bryce Phillips. Bertrand 6-0 320 Sr.

DL — Karter Moore, Ansley/Litchfield 5-8 235 Jr.

DL — Clay Meyer, Loomis 6-1 210 Jr.

LB — Wyatt Ryan, Overton 6-0 180 Sr.

LB — Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton 5-11 200 Sr.

LB — Jarret Bieker, Bertrand 6-1 225 Sr.

DB — Brennan Runge, Axtell 6-0 190 Sr.

DB — Kray Kingston, Pleasanton 6-1 185 Sr.

Second-Team Offense

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

QB — Leyton Rohde, Ansley/Litchfield 6-0 180 Jr.

RB — Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth 5-10 160 So.

RB — Will Kulhanek, Overton 6-0 170 So.

E — Calvin Johnson, Axtell 6-0 185 Sr.

E — Nolan Eloe, Amherst 6-0 160 Sr.

OL — Thomas Psota, Ravenna 6-3 274 Jr.

OL — Dalton Carlson, Overton 5-9 250 Sr.

OL — Dylan Carr, Elm Creek 6-0 265 Jr.

Second-Team Defense

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

DL — Taaron Lavicky, Axtell 5-11 175 So.

DL — Isaac John, Amherst 6-1 220 Sr.

DL — Ryan Arbuthnot, S-E-M 6-0 160 So.

LB — Shay Swanson, Loomis 6-0 170 Sr.

LB — Quinn Bertrand, Axtell 6-2 165 Sr.

LB — Carter Erickson, Elm Creek 6-2 190 Jr.

DB — Jonah Nelson, Bertrand 5-9 155 Sr.

DB — Nate Gillming, Elm Creek 5-7 155 Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos. — Name, School Ht. Wt. Gr.

PK — Max McBride, KCHS 6-1 175 Sr.

P — Fredy Vargas, Lexington 6-0 230 Sr.

RS — Treven Wendt, Pleasanton 5-11 175 Jr.

