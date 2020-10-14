Pleasanton, Overton make it four in a row in FKC finals

KEARNEY — Here we go again.
For the fourth straight year, since this year’s seniors were freshmen, Pleasanton (24-0) and Overton (22-1) will meet in the championship match of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament.
And Overton would like things to come out differently.
Pleasanton, the three-time defending champion, advanced to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship match at Kearney Catholic by beating Elm Creek (16-7) in three sets in a best-of-5 format. Overton, now in its fifth straight final, defeated Amherst (16-9) in straight sets in Tuesday’s semifinal at KCHS.
Both matches were close early before the favorites dominated the last two.
“They gave us all we could handle in that first set,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “When they didn’t win that, I think it burst their bubble.”
A block by Katy Lindner and Hailey Mollring and a kill by Belle Paitz finished off the first set after Elm Creek rallied to tie the score at 23-23. The Bulldogs then went on to win the next two sets 25-9, 25-15.
Lindner led the Bulldogs with 11 kills and Chelsea Fisher had 10. Fischer also came away with three blocks.
Lindner also had three ace serves.
For Elm Creek, the offense fell off after the first set with only eight kills in the last two sets.
Maci McCarter led the Buffs with five kills. Ashley Brown had four. McCarter also had two ace serves and a block.
The Overton-Amherst match followed a similar path. The Eagles rallied at the end of the first set, overcoming a 21-8 deficit to win 25-22. Overton then won the last two sets 25-15, 25-19.
“We kind of had a slow start. But once we got over that hump we were able to maintain momentum,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said.
The Eagles’ senior middle hitters dominated the match with Rachel Ecklund scoring 19 kills and Haley Fleischman 15 kills. Fleischman also had five blocks, three in the first set with one of them on set point.
“Haley Fleischman had a strong night at the net getting some blocks and I think they started getting a little bit frustrated,” Ryan said.
After scoring 15 kills in the first set, the Broncos scored 19 the rest of the way with the majority of those in the third set.
Tenley Hadwiger led the Broncos with 14 kills while Jaelyn Potts had 12. Hannah Adam was in on three blocks.
Amherst and Elm Creek will square off in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
