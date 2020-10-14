Pleasanton, Overton make it four in a row in FKC finals

For Elm Creek, the offense fell off after the first set with only eight kills in the last two sets.

Maci McCarter led the Buffs with five kills. Ashley Brown had four. McCarter also had two ace serves and a block.

The Overton-Amherst match followed a similar path. The Eagles rallied at the end of the first set, overcoming a 21-8 deficit to win 25-22. Overton then won the last two sets 25-15, 25-19.

“We kind of had a slow start. But once we got over that hump we were able to maintain momentum,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said.

The Eagles’ senior middle hitters dominated the match with Rachel Ecklund scoring 19 kills and Haley Fleischman 15 kills. Fleischman also had five blocks, three in the first set with one of them on set point.

“Haley Fleischman had a strong night at the net getting some blocks and I think they started getting a little bit frustrated,” Ryan said.

After scoring 15 kills in the first set, the Broncos scored 19 the rest of the way with the majority of those in the third set.

Tenley Hadwiger led the Broncos with 14 kills while Jaelyn Potts had 12. Hannah Adam was in on three blocks.