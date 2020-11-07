Pleasanton moves on to finals today against rival

Katy Lindner had four kills in the first seven rallies and Taryn Flood served for an ace. It set the tone for the match.

Lindner went on to have 17 kills in the match as the Bulldogs outhit the Raiders 39-23. They also had an 11-4 advantage in ace serves with Isabelle Paitz scoring four aces to go with her nine kills. Flood had three ace serves as did Kaci Pierce.

Mead, led by Brianna Lemke and Becca Halbmeier who had nine kills apiece, rallied in the third set and led most of the way.

“We didn’t take care of the ball as well as we could have at the beginning of the set, and our serve receive was a little bit lax,” Nordby Said. “We didn’t push the ball up so we didn’t have any options.”

In a timeout trailing 23-21, Nordby instructed his team to get the ball up to setter Natalie Siegel.

“She’s super athletic and she’s in the front row where she has a dump option. If the ball’s tight, she can work with it and she’ll get the ball where it needs to go,” he said. “I think we did that better those last four or five points.”

Three kills by Lindner and one by Hailey Mollring wrapped up the victory.

Nordby thinks he’s taking a better team into this year’s finals.