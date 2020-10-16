Pleasanton maintains FKC domination

KEARNEY — It was the same old song and dance Thursday for the Pleasanton Bulldogs in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament volleyball finals. Behind a balanced attack the top-ranked team in Class D1 swept Overton (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) to claim a fourth straight tourney title.
This was the fourth straight year the Bulldogs (25-0) met the Eagles (22-2) in the FKC finals. Overton came in ranked third in Class C2 with both of its setbacks coming to Pleasanton.
“I thought we played well. They came out tough and competed well with us throughout the entire match,” PHS head coach Shane Nordby said. “We’d go on a little run, then they would come on a run. It made for good volleyball.”
The Bulldogs outhit the Eagles by 100 points and got double-digit kill efforts from seniors Katy Lindner and Isabelle Paitz and junior Chelsea Fisher. Overcoming 12 service errors, PHS trailed early only in the second set. Overton hung around in the second and third sets thanks to big efforts by senior Haley Fleischman and freshman JoLee Ryan but the ‘Dawgs always had an answer.
“We don’t worry about what teams do on the other side of the net. If we can control it on our side, then I think we’ll be in a good situation,” Nordby said. “Belle played really well. That has a lot to do with our middles, holding their block and we shoot the ball quicker out to Belle.”
Fisher had seven of her 10 kills in the first set as Pleasanton broke a 6-6 tie with an 8-3 spurt. Pleasanton erased a 6-4 hole in the second with a 12-6 run that featured three Paitz kills. Overton almost overcame deficits of 5-0 and 15-11 in the third, getting within 22-20. However, another Paitz kill, service ace and service error ended things.
“Four in a row is impressive. Overton is a solid program … they are a good team and compete with us all the time,” Nordby said. “Last two nights our serving has maybe been a bit suspect. That’s one thing we can probably say we didn’t do very well.”
Lindner had 15 kills and eight digs with Paitz at 12 kills and eight digs.
Finally, senior setter Natalie Siegel tallied 39 assists, five digs, and four kills. Fleischman (11) and Ryan (10) combined for 21 of Overton’s 35 kills with junior Kenzie Scheele at 13 digs.
