Pleasanton maintains FKC domination

KEARNEY — It was the same old song and dance Thursday for the Pleasanton Bulldogs in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament volleyball finals. Behind a balanced attack the top-ranked team in Class D1 swept Overton (25-17, 25-21, 25-22) to claim a fourth straight tourney title.

This was the fourth straight year the Bulldogs (25-0) met the Eagles (22-2) in the FKC finals. Overton came in ranked third in Class C2 with both of its setbacks coming to Pleasanton.

“I thought we played well. They came out tough and competed well with us throughout the entire match,” PHS head coach Shane Nordby said. “We’d go on a little run, then they would come on a run. It made for good volleyball.”

The Bulldogs outhit the Eagles by 100 points and got double-digit kill efforts from seniors Katy Lindner and Isabelle Paitz and junior Chelsea Fisher. Overcoming 12 service errors, PHS trailed early only in the second set. Overton hung around in the second and third sets thanks to big efforts by senior Haley Fleischman and freshman JoLee Ryan but the ‘Dawgs always had an answer.