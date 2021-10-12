Pleasanton keeps hope alive for fifth straight FKC crown

OVERTON — Pleasanton’s hopes for a fifth straight Fort Kearny Conference Tournament championship lives on.
The Bulldogs, the fifth seed in this year’s tournament, advanced to the semifinals with a 25-16, 25-21 win over fourth-seeded Ansley/Litchfield Monday night at Overton.
The Bulldogs will meet Overton in the semifinals tonight at Kearney Catholic — a rematch of the last four championship matches.
“The conference tournament has been pretty good to us the last few years,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “We have to work a little harder this year and the girls are looking forward to it. This has been something we’ve focused on from the beginning of the season. We want to be playing good volleyball here and see what we get.”
The Bulldogs (13-10) have not been the juggernaut that brought them back-to-back state championships. And their quest for another conference title didn’t look promising early Monday night as the Spartans took an early 12-8 lead.
Ansley/Litchfield’s Kaylee Rohde had three kills in that early stage while Carli Bailey had two.
But things changed quickly when Shyann Hollingsworth went back to serve and Chelsea Fisher dominated the front row. An ace by Hollingsworth after three straight kills by Fisher tied the score.
After a serving error that gave Ansley/Litchfield a 13-12 lead, Fisher reeled off four kills and a block and Taryn Flood added a kill to give the Bulldogs a 19-13 lead.
They never trailed again, jumping out to an 8-1 lead in the second set.
“We got into a rotation we like and we didn’t make a lot of errors in that big run,” Nordby said.
Fisher finished the match with 19 kills while Flood had six and Paige Weisdorfer had three.
Bailey finished with six kills for the Spartans (11-12), while Rohde had five.
Overton (21-4) defeated Hi-Line 25-15, 25-17 in the other quarterfinal match at Overton.
The Eagles hit .368 with JoLee Ryan pounding 14 kills and Natalie Wood seven. Kenzie Scheele delivered six ace serves.
In Amherst, the Broncos advanced with a 25-19, 25-22 win over Loomis. The Broncos will face S-E-M in the 6 p.m. semifinal tonight at Cope Coliseum. S-E-M defeated Axtell in three sets, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20.
For Amherst Hannah Herrick smashed 14 kills while Hanna Stewart led Loomis with 11 kills.
Mikah O’Neill scored 17 kills for S-E-M and Faith Hernandez had nine. O’Neill also had seven blocks while Mattison Beattie and Adi McFarland had four each.