Pleasanton keeps hope alive for fifth straight FKC crown

OVERTON — Pleasanton’s hopes for a fifth straight Fort Kearny Conference Tournament championship lives on.

The Bulldogs, the fifth seed in this year’s tournament, advanced to the semifinals with a 25-16, 25-21 win over fourth-seeded Ansley/Litchfield Monday night at Overton.

The Bulldogs will meet Overton in the semifinals tonight at Kearney Catholic — a rematch of the last four championship matches.

“The conference tournament has been pretty good to us the last few years,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “We have to work a little harder this year and the girls are looking forward to it. This has been something we’ve focused on from the beginning of the season. We want to be playing good volleyball here and see what we get.”

The Bulldogs (13-10) have not been the juggernaut that brought them back-to-back state championships. And their quest for another conference title didn’t look promising early Monday night as the Spartans took an early 12-8 lead.

Ansley/Litchfield’s Kaylee Rohde had three kills in that early stage while Carli Bailey had two.