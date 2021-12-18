Pleasanton High girls basketball team take down Overton

“I thought Regan hit a couple of big shots and a couple of big threes, one in the corner in the second half that has been huge for us,” Arensdorf said. “It was kind of huge and made it more comfortable for us to finish the game off. That’s another girl that has been banged up. They have been giving it all they got, and we’re happy with this win tonight.”

Pleasanton led most of the game, beginning with a 9-0 run in the first quarter that got them ahead at 10-2 before Natalie Wood’s back-to-back buckets narrowed it to 11-6 to end the quarter. Overton managed to even the score at 15 after going on a 7-0 run. Weisdorfer gave Pleasanton the lead to end the half at 19-15.

The second half was all Bulldogs as they outscored Overton, 21-14. The Eagles were held to four points in the fourth quarter. Wood was the Overton player to finish in double figures with 13 points.

“I thought we handled our composure pretty well,” Arensdorf said. “We came out in the third quarter and played pretty well. It really slowed the game down, and that’s what we have to do this year. We’re not going to be that up-and-down like we have been in years past. The girls are more comfortable in the half-court, and that’s our game, and we’re going to do what we need to do to try to win games.”