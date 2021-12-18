Pleasanton High girls basketball team take down Overton

PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton High girls basketball team is not 100% healthy but they are healthy enough to create a run for themselves. On Friday, the Bulldogs defeated Overton, 40-29, marking their third straight win and moving them to 4-2 on the season.
“We played really well,” senior center Chelsea Fisher said. “We were positive throughout the game, and we knew that this was going to be a good game. Overton is a really good team. They beat us in volleyball, and we want to show them that we are still pretty good.”
Fisher was one of the players working her way back to 100%. After missing one game last week due to a knee injury, Fisher picked up a double-double. The senior recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and added six blocked shots. For coach Arensdorf, she was needed by controlling the paint.
“We were missing Chelsea for about a week or so, and that makes a difference,” Arensdorf said. “Chelsea has been playing through injuries. She is playing hard, and she is doing a lot more in rebounding and scoring, all that good stuff.”
While Fisher had a double-double, Regan Weisdorfer was Pleasanton’s top scorer with 17 points. Weisdorfer was Pleasanton’s shot-maker, knocking down a pair of 3s to keep the Bulldogs ahead of the game.
“I thought Regan hit a couple of big shots and a couple of big threes, one in the corner in the second half that has been huge for us,” Arensdorf said. “It was kind of huge and made it more comfortable for us to finish the game off. That’s another girl that has been banged up. They have been giving it all they got, and we’re happy with this win tonight.”
Pleasanton led most of the game, beginning with a 9-0 run in the first quarter that got them ahead at 10-2 before Natalie Wood’s back-to-back buckets narrowed it to 11-6 to end the quarter. Overton managed to even the score at 15 after going on a 7-0 run. Weisdorfer gave Pleasanton the lead to end the half at 19-15.
The second half was all Bulldogs as they outscored Overton, 21-14. The Eagles were held to four points in the fourth quarter. Wood was the Overton player to finish in double figures with 13 points.
“I thought we handled our composure pretty well,” Arensdorf said. “We came out in the third quarter and played pretty well. It really slowed the game down, and that’s what we have to do this year. We’re not going to be that up-and-down like we have been in years past. The girls are more comfortable in the half-court, and that’s our game, and we’re going to do what we need to do to try to win games.”
Pleasanton is back on the court today (Saturday) to face Wilcox-Hildreth. Then on Monday, the Bulldogs host Cambridge before heading to their holiday tournament.
“It’s going to be a grind, and it’s one game at a time,” Arensdorf said. “Say what you want about Wilcox, but they have two posts that average 15 points a game. You’re coming off a big win, and you’re playing at their place. You can’t have a letdown. So we’ve got to be ready to go.”
The Eagles will look to bounce back Monday against Sandhills/Thedford.