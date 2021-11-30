Pleasanton girls plan to build on state tourney experience

It’s a rebuilding year for the Pleasanton Bulldogs girls basketball team.
The Bulldogs return one starter from last year’s 27-2 team that lost to Weeping Water in the closing seconds of the Class D1 state championship game.
But that one, 6-foot-2 senior post player Chelsea Fisher, is not just another player.
“I believe that the one starter we return in Chelsea Fisher has All-State capabilities and will be one of the top inside presence in D1,” fourth-year head coach Jordan Arensdorf said.
Fisher was the second-leading scorer and leading rebounder for the senior-dominated Bulldogs as she averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game.
Other returning letter winners at Pleasanton are 5-7 senior forward Taryn Flood, 5-7 senior guard Marinna Zwiener, 5-7 junior guard Regan Weisdorfer, 5-7 junior forward Shyann Hollingswortyh, 5-7 sophomore guard Natalie Rasmussen, 5-5 sophomore guard Jaycee Flood and 5-11 sophomore center Kinley Gifstad.
“I feel great about the girls we have that will step up and fill those other positions. I look for us to be competitive and compete for a FKC conference championship,” Arensdorf said.
Boys Basketball
Bill Giffin returns as head coach of the Bulldogs after being out of coaching for a couple of years.
Giffin was Pleasanton’s head coach from 2009 to 2011 before coaching at Amherst and taking the Broncos to the state tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Giffin returns to a program that was 9-13 last season but returns several lettermen led by 6-5 senior post player Carter Klein, who averaged a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.
“We have a veteran group returning and will build upon their strengths,” Giffin said. “I believe we have a very competitive group that will get better as the season progresses. Developing depth will be key, and I think we have several young men that can help us greatly.”
Other returning starters for the Bulldogs are 6-2 senior Kray Kingston, 6-0 senior Koby Martenson, 5-11 junior Treven Wendt and 6-3 junior Blake Wilson.
Wilson averaged 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season while Wendt averaged 10 points, 3.8 assists and three steals per game.
Other returning lettermen are 5-11 senior Tanner Dixon and 6-1 sophomore Kaden Keaschall.
Wrestling
The Bulldogs will field a young wrestling team under the direction of coach Mike Herman, who has 36 years of head coaching experience, the last four of which have been at Pleasanton.
Chase Pawloski, a senior 182-pounder, is the top returning wrestler for the Bulldogs. He came back from injury last year to finish fourth at the state meet.