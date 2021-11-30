Pleasanton girls plan to build on state tourney experience

Giffin was Pleasanton’s head coach from 2009 to 2011 before coaching at Amherst and taking the Broncos to the state tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Giffin returns to a program that was 9-13 last season but returns several lettermen led by 6-5 senior post player Carter Klein, who averaged a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“We have a veteran group returning and will build upon their strengths,” Giffin said. “I believe we have a very competitive group that will get better as the season progresses. Developing depth will be key, and I think we have several young men that can help us greatly.”

Other returning starters for the Bulldogs are 6-2 senior Kray Kingston, 6-0 senior Koby Martenson, 5-11 junior Treven Wendt and 6-3 junior Blake Wilson.

Wilson averaged 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season while Wendt averaged 10 points, 3.8 assists and three steals per game.

Other returning lettermen are 5-11 senior Tanner Dixon and 6-1 sophomore Kaden Keaschall.

Wrestling

The Bulldogs will field a young wrestling team under the direction of coach Mike Herman, who has 36 years of head coaching experience, the last four of which have been at Pleasanton.