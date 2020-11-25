Pleasanton girls plan on keeping Year of the Bulldog rolling on

PLEASANTON — The year of the Bulldog rolls on without any end in sight.

Pleasanton’s girls, who followed a 28-0 basketball season last winter, with a 33-0 volleyball season, both culminating in wins over Archbishop Bergan, have their sites aimed squarely at another state championship trophy.

“We lost two important seniors and we need to fill their roles,” third-year coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “But we return seven girls with varsity experience who contributed last season. I believe if we stay healthy, we have a chance to repeat.”

The two graduates were guards Cadee Nichols and Paige Weisdorfer, who combined for nearly 400 points last season. Nichols was one of the region’s leading 3-point shooters.

But Pleasanton will put four seniors on the floor who have been the foundation of the Bulldogs’ success the last four years.

Kaci Pierce, 5-foot-8 guard-wing tops the list. The Kearney Hub Player of the Year and first-team, all-state pick, she averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game last year.

Guard Isabelle Paitz, a second-team all-state selection, averaged just under 11 points and four rebounds per game.