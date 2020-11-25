Pleasanton girls plan on keeping Year of the Bulldog rolling on

PLEASANTON — The year of the Bulldog rolls on without any end in sight.
Pleasanton’s girls, who followed a 28-0 basketball season last winter, with a 33-0 volleyball season, both culminating in wins over Archbishop Bergan, have their sites aimed squarely at another state championship trophy.
“We lost two important seniors and we need to fill their roles,” third-year coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “But we return seven girls with varsity experience who contributed last season. I believe if we stay healthy, we have a chance to repeat.”
The two graduates were guards Cadee Nichols and Paige Weisdorfer, who combined for nearly 400 points last season. Nichols was one of the region’s leading 3-point shooters.
But Pleasanton will put four seniors on the floor who have been the foundation of the Bulldogs’ success the last four years.
Kaci Pierce, 5-foot-8 guard-wing tops the list. The Kearney Hub Player of the Year and first-team, all-state pick, she averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game last year.
Guard Isabelle Paitz, a second-team all-state selection, averaged just under 11 points and four rebounds per game.
Point guard Natalie Siegel and forward Katy Lindner combined for another 15.5 points and nearly 11 rebounds per game.
Other returning letterwinners are 6-1 junior center Chelsea Fisher, 5-9 senior guard Halley Mollring, 6-foot senior post Kinsey Lindner and 5-6 sophomore guard Regan Weisdorfer.
Fisher saw plenty of action last season, averaging six points and four rebounds per game.
Boys Basketball
The Pleasanton boys basketball team put together a 20-win season, losing in the state tournament quarterfinals last season. They also suffered heavier graduation losses as four of the top five scorers graduated.
But that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs can be overlooked, especially with their size.
Six-foot-5 senior forward Tyce Westland, last year’s second-leading scorer, returns but is coming off a football injury.
Six-foot-4 junior forward Carter Klein is also back along with 6-2 sophomore forward Blake Wilson.
Other returnees are 6-1 senior Wyatt Reese, 5-11 senior Brodrick Paitz, 6-1 junior Kray Kingston, 5-10 junior Kobe Martenson, 5-8 junior Tanner Dixon and 5-10 sophomore Treven Wendt.
“This is going to be a big team with a decent mix of inside and outside talent,” said first-year head coach Mitchell Olson, who steps up from an assistant role last year. “If we buy into being a great defensive and great rebounding team we will have a chance to have some success this year. We will need some younger and relatively inexperienced players to step up after losing seven seniors that contributed mightily to a team that was a state qualifier.”
Wrestling
The numbers aren’t there for Pleasanton to make much noise in the team races, but there is some individual talent that will make their mark on the mat.
Junior Chase Pawloski returns after finishing second at state last year at 145 pounds.
Other returning lettermen are JySeann Pugh and Grant Hawkins.
The Bulldogs will “need to get some good things out of our returning lettermen and two new freshmen,” coach Mike Herman said.
Herman is in his 35th year of coaching wrestling and his fifth at Pleasanton.
