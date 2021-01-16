Pleasanton girls leave Amherst behind in second half

Top performances and highlights from Friday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches:
Girls
- Pleasanton used a 19-0 run in the second half to pull away for a 69-42 win over Amherst, which was within five points in the second half. Kaci Pierce led the Bulldogs with 18 points while Isabelle Paitz added 14, Chelsea Fisher 13 and Katy Lindner 10. Paitz scored the 1,000th point of her career in the game. Hannah Herrick led the Broncos with 12 points while Josee Tesmer chipped in 11 and Morgan Ourada had 10.
- Kearney High’s game at Lincoln Northeast was postponed as weather conditions closed Lincoln’s schools on Friday.
- Wilcox-Hildreth upended Loomis 41-36 with Brooke Quadhamer scoring 21 points and Sarah Jensen netting 16. Georgia Crandall led Loomis with 13 points.
- Bertrand, trailing by double digits going into the fourth quarter, outscored Southwest 19-4 during the last eight minutes to win 42-40. Sadie Maloley led the Vikings with 14 points while Kenzy Drain netted 13 and Yesenia Lopez had 12. For Southwest, Caylin Barnett poured in 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
- Overton edged North Platte St. Pat’s 35-33 with Rachel Ecklund scoring 16 points for the Eagles. Paetyn Florell and Jolee Ryan reached double figures in rebounds with 13 and 11, respectively
Boys
- Quinn Johnson made 6 of 9 3-point shots and finished with 31 points to lead Loomis to a 76-44 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. Shay Swanson added 19 points to the Wolves’ total and had seven steals and five assists. For the Falcons, Gavin Sheen scored 16 points and Rylee Hursh netted 10.
- Four Amherst players scored in double figures as the Broncos defeated Pleasanton 82-45. Tayje Hadwiger set the pace for the Broncos with 19 points. Ethan Eloe and Tanner Thomsen followed with 14 points each while Coleton Vavra chipped in 12. Carter Klein led Pleasanton with 18 points and Blake Wilson tallied 15.
- Bertrand took an early lead and never looked back on its way to a 52-32 victory over winless Southwest. Eight Vikings scored with Chonsey Bieker putting up 11 points and Owen Kaps 10.
- Caden Holm scored 18 points and Tycen Bailey added 17 as Ansley/Litchfield defeated Shelton 59-49. Angel Lehn paced Shelton with 15 points while Ashton Simmons scored 11 and Riley Bombeck 10.