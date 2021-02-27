 Skip to main content
Pleasanton girls earn fourth straight trip to state tournament

Pleasanton girls earn fourth straight trip to state tournament

Pleasanton-DCS

Chelsea Fisher (34) of Pleasanton attempts to block a shot by Alyssa Schneider of Dundy County-Stratton Friday during the D1-2 District final at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium in North Platte.

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

NORTH PLATTE — The Pleasanton Bulldogs earned their fourth straight trip to the state tournament by routing Dundy County-Stratton 68-35 in the D1-2 District Final Friday night at North Platte. The Bulldogs, the defending Class D1 champions, built a big lead early and never looked back. Katy Lindner and Kaci Pierce led Pleasanton with 14 points apiece while Natalie Siegel added 12 by making four three-pointers. Dundy County-Stratton, which beat Pleasanton in the 2019 state tournament semifinals, was led by McKinzie Baney, who had 13 points.

Lourdes holds off Ravenna

AURORA — Lourdes Central Catholic held off Ravenna 47-40 Friday night at the C2-4 District Final at Aurora. The Knights never trailed but couldn’t pull away, either. Brianna Fulton and Emma Heng scored 11 points each to lead the Knights. Kennedy Hurt led Ravenna with 10 points.

