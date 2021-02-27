Pleasanton girls earn fourth straight trip to state tournament

NORTH PLATTE — The Pleasanton Bulldogs earned their fourth straight trip to the state tournament by routing Dundy County-Stratton 68-35 in the D1-2 District Final Friday night at North Platte. The Bulldogs, the defending Class D1 champions, built a big lead early and never looked back. Katy Lindner and Kaci Pierce led Pleasanton with 14 points apiece while Natalie Siegel added 12 by making four three-pointers. Dundy County-Stratton, which beat Pleasanton in the 2019 state tournament semifinals, was led by McKinzie Baney, who had 13 points.