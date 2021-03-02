Pleasanton girls determined to win back-to-back state titles

PLEASANTON —The Pleasanton girls basketball team is on a mission to become state champions for the second consecutive season. It all begins on Wednesday when the Bulldogs take on Elmwood-Murdock.
“It’s never easy, and all year we have had a giant target on our backs,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “We always prepare that we will get everyone’s best shot, and this year has proven that.”
The winner will move on to the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face the winner of the Bergan-Humphrey/LHF game. While some would expect Pleasanton to be the team to beat as the top seed, Arendorf believes any of the seven teams could make it to the state finals.
First, the Lady Bulldogs (25-1) must take care of business against the Knights. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.
“I think all eight teams have a chance,” Arensdorf said. “When you make it to this point in the season, everyone is there for a reason. We continue to work defensively. All week we have been game planning for E-M. We talk a lot about what they do well and what we can do to make them uncomfortable. It’s so important to execute the scout and for the girls to know it really well going into the game.”
Elmwood-Murdock is coming off a 12-11 season and coming off a 33-30 win over North Platte St. Patrick’s High School in their district final. The Knights are led by their lone senior, Jayden Halfert, who averages 8.0 points a game.
“Elmwood-Murdock plays hard and is very physical,” Arensdorf said. “They have great athletes and do a nice job running their actions offensively. They have girls who can really shoot it from the perimeter and girls who take pride in playing hard defense. We will need our A-game.”
Arensdorf is excited to have Chelsea Fisher back after battling with a knee injury all year. He’s looking forward to increasing her minutes now she is fully healthy and plays alongside Bulldogs’ leading scorer Kaci Pierce.
“Chelsea Fisher is somebody that has been brought into the game plan a lot more this year,” Arensdorf said. “Last year she was injured for most of the season and this year has stayed healthy. With Chelsea on the floor, we have a nice post presence and a shot-blocker around the rim. We were very guard-heavy last year and have had to learn to play a bit differently with Chelsea on the floor.”
The other games in Class D1 are second-seed Weeping Water (21-5) vs. seventh-seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley High School (18-7) at 4 p.m. Third-seed Hartington Cedar Catholic High School (18-7) takes on sixth-seed South Platte High School (20-2) at 6:30 p.m. In the four versus five game, Bergan (15-9) plays Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (19-4) at 1:30 p.m.