Pleasanton girls determined to win back-to-back state titles

PLEASANTON —The Pleasanton girls basketball team is on a mission to become state champions for the second consecutive season. It all begins on Wednesday when the Bulldogs take on Elmwood-Murdock.

“It’s never easy, and all year we have had a giant target on our backs,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “We always prepare that we will get everyone’s best shot, and this year has proven that.”

The winner will move on to the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face the winner of the Bergan-Humphrey/LHF game. While some would expect Pleasanton to be the team to beat as the top seed, Arendorf believes any of the seven teams could make it to the state finals.

First, the Lady Bulldogs (25-1) must take care of business against the Knights. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

“I think all eight teams have a chance,” Arensdorf said. “When you make it to this point in the season, everyone is there for a reason. We continue to work defensively. All week we have been game planning for E-M. We talk a lot about what they do well and what we can do to make them uncomfortable. It’s so important to execute the scout and for the girls to know it really well going into the game.”