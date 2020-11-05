Pleasanton clears quarterfinal hurdle at state volleyball tournament

LINCOLN -- Pleasanton cleared the first hurdle.
The Bulldogs, the top seed in Class D1, advanced to the state tournament semifinals with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 win over Johnson-Brock Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
“We have yet, before today, to win a game in this building,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “So it's kind of nice to get that little bit of monkey off our back. Now we can push forward and … see what happens tomorrow.”
Pleasanton’s last runs for the state championship ended with semifinal losses in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln high schools hosted the first-round games those years, but with the coronavirus pandemic, all games in this year’s tournament are in PBA.
The Bulldogs, now 31-0, simply had too many weapons for Johnson-Brock to contain. From the start, Pleasanton put on an all-out assault on the Eagles’ defense. Twenty of the 25 points in the first set came from the attacking swings of Pleasanton’s four primary hitters, all of whom would finish the match with double-digit totals.
Senior outside hitter Belle Paitz got it rolling with nine kills in the first set. She finished with 19.
Katy Lindner ripped seven in the second set on her way to 22 kills in the match. Chelsea Fisher had the big number in the third set while finishing with 14. And Kaci Pierce chipped in a total of 10.
Four hitters with double-digit kills “was huge today. It was super important,” Nordby said “At some point in that match, whoever was leading us in kills struggled … and somebody else always stepped up. Then that hitter might struggle for a little bit and we always have somebody in the background ready to step up and say, ‘give me the ball and I'll do what we're supposed to do,’”
Johnson-Brock stayed in the match behind the efforts of Jadyn Hahn, who unofficially had 26 kills.
She helped the Eagles (20-12) take the third set, only the third time this year Pleasanton has lost a set. The Bulldogs were serving for match point four times but couldn’t complete the victory.
“They played a little better than we did at the end of the set. We came out and got a little bit of a lead and then, maybe relaxed a little too much,” Nordby said. “We made more errors in that third set than what we're typically used to doing.
“Then in the fourth set, we came out and we jumped up on them and … made a statement that we don't like losing anything, even a set.”
Pleasanton shot out to a 9-2 lead and stretched the margin to 10 points midway through the fourth set before finishing off the victory.
Fisher and Natalie Siegel finished with four down blocks apiece while Siegel collected 59 set assists.
Nordby said Fisher’s development hitting and blocking has been an additional element for his team.
“She's been good for us all year. Efficiency-wise she's as good as there is in the state. She’s becoming more and more consistent. She just doesn't make a lot of errors when she's out there, and she's so big and does so much at the net that causes trouble,” he said.
Siegel, “in my mind, is the best setter in our class for sure. She does a great job of getting her feet to the ball. She puts our hitters in great situations where they can be successful,” he said.
Friday, Pleasanton meets Mead (24-6) in the semifinals at 9 a.m.
Archbishop Bergan and BDS square off in the other semifinal.
