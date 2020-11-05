Pleasanton clears quarterfinal hurdle at state volleyball tournament

Four hitters with double-digit kills “was huge today. It was super important,” Nordby said “At some point in that match, whoever was leading us in kills struggled … and somebody else always stepped up. Then that hitter might struggle for a little bit and we always have somebody in the background ready to step up and say, ‘give me the ball and I'll do what we're supposed to do,’”

Johnson-Brock stayed in the match behind the efforts of Jadyn Hahn, who unofficially had 26 kills.

She helped the Eagles (20-12) take the third set, only the third time this year Pleasanton has lost a set. The Bulldogs were serving for match point four times but couldn’t complete the victory.

“They played a little better than we did at the end of the set. We came out and got a little bit of a lead and then, maybe relaxed a little too much,” Nordby said. “We made more errors in that third set than what we're typically used to doing.

“Then in the fourth set, we came out and we jumped up on them and … made a statement that we don't like losing anything, even a set.”

Pleasanton shot out to a 9-2 lead and stretched the margin to 10 points midway through the fourth set before finishing off the victory.