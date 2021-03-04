Pleasanton Bulldogs return to the state finals after win over Bergan

LINCOLN— Just when the Pleasanton girls basketball team was going to run away with a dominating win, 15 missed free throws almost took that away.
It was not exactly the way the Bulldogs wanted to end the game, going 25 for 40 at the line, but it still was enough to advance to the Class D1 state finals as they defeated Archbishop Bergan, 61-52.
The Bulldogs are one win away from claiming their second straight state title.
Transition was Pleasanton’s game but the Bulldogs struggled early, which led to a low-scoring half.
Natalie Siegel had to sit out for most of the half due to her foul troubles, putting the Dawgs in a tough spot to find a rhythm offensively.
“I think with her not playing in the first half, we were kind of frustrated not having one of our ball handlers. We kind of struggled in that end,” Katie Lindner said after the game. “She told us in the locker room that she’s going to come back, play smart and we’re going to get it done.”
The game was even at eight at the end of the first quarter. Despite some shooting troubles and trailing early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs held a slight edge at halftime. With 15 seconds left, Isabelle Paitz made a quick steal at midcourt and tried to hit a layup but missed. Lindner rebounded the ball and made a quick putback before the clock expired. The Bulldogs were ahead by one, 19-18.
“Transition is huge for us. We weren’t able to get in transition at all,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “The game was slow as the game was played in the half-court. That’s not how we wanted to play.”
The Bulldogs finally played the game how they wanted in the third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Bergan 25-5. The Bulldogs collected some steals and deflections, which put Pleasanton in the fast-break situations. Lindner’s three-point bucket created the spark the Dawgs needed.
“We were struggling to get our shots off, and I think after I hit that three-pointer, the excitement came, and we were going over like ‘that was a big shot’ that turned the momentum for us even more. And after that, their drive just kicked in, with Chelsea getting big at the post,” Lindner said. “They were doubling down on her and that made it easier for other guards to be able to hit outside shots and it was just drive and kick, and it made easy buckets for us.”
Lindner tied her career-best with 17 points, playing a full 40 minutes. The same was true for Paitz as she reached 10 points and gathered nine rebounds. The two seniors were in the right place at the right time on both ends of the court in the second half.
“She’s athletic. She’s lengthy. She’s long and she gets a lot of steals and she creates a lot of transition for us,” Arensdorf said about Lindner. “I don’t think she came off the floor once. So that was big when we were in foul trouble. Her and Belle Paitz didn’t come off the floor at all. So those two were big for us. No question about it.”
The Knights were not out of it, however. The fourth quarter turned into a free throw battle, and Pleasanton was on the wrong end of it.
In the last three minutes, the Bulldogs missed seven of eight free throws, while the Knights didn’t miss anything at the line. Lauren Baker, who was quiet in the third quarter, also was feeling it late with six points in the fourth. All of sudden, the Bulldogs’ 20-point lead in the third quarter was cut to six in the fourth.
Kaci Pierce came up clutch in the end by nailing four in a row to close out the game. Pierce led the Bulldogs with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“That was huge,” Arensdorf said. “That was kind of uncharacteristic of us to struggle from the foul line like that. But Kaci ended up making four in a row in the end that sealed it for us. Those were huge free throws.”
The Bulldogs will rest up on Friday and return to the Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m. Saturday to play Weeping Water, who beat Cedar Catholic, 51-50, for the state D1 title.