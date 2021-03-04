Pleasanton Bulldogs return to the state finals after win over Bergan

“Transition is huge for us. We weren’t able to get in transition at all,” Pleasanton’s coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “The game was slow as the game was played in the half-court. That’s not how we wanted to play.”

The Bulldogs finally played the game how they wanted in the third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Bergan 25-5. The Bulldogs collected some steals and deflections, which put Pleasanton in the fast-break situations. Lindner’s three-point bucket created the spark the Dawgs needed.

“We were struggling to get our shots off, and I think after I hit that three-pointer, the excitement came, and we were going over like ‘that was a big shot’ that turned the momentum for us even more. And after that, their drive just kicked in, with Chelsea getting big at the post,” Lindner said. “They were doubling down on her and that made it easier for other guards to be able to hit outside shots and it was just drive and kick, and it made easy buckets for us.”

Lindner tied her career-best with 17 points, playing a full 40 minutes. The same was true for Paitz as she reached 10 points and gathered nine rebounds. The two seniors were in the right place at the right time on both ends of the court in the second half.