Pleasanton boys, Ravenna girls reach tourney finals
PLEASANTON — Tori Sklenar poured in 20 points and Kennedy Hurt added 11 as Ravenna edged Anselmo-Merna 41-40 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament.

The Bluejays will face Cambridge in today’s championship. The Trojans defeated Pleasaton 30-22 in their first-round game. Chelsea Fisher had seven points and 15 rebounds to lead Pleasanton.

In the boys games, Pleasanton defeated Cambridge 59-44 with Blake Wilson lighting up the scoreboard with 20 points and Treven Wendt chipping in 16.

Dakota Wood and Derek Trompke led Cambridge with 11 points each.

Information on the Ravenna vs. Anselmo-Merna boys game was not available at the Hub’s press time.

