Perkins County too much for Bertrand in first round of Class D1 football playoff

BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings couldn’t put the brakes on Perkins County.

The Plainsmen, who came into Thursday night’s first-round Class D1 football playoff as the No. 10 seed in the West Bracket, rushed for 350 yards, mostly up the middle, to beat the seventh-seeded Vikings 46-28 at Bertrand.

“They’re just going to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, then try to beat you with the play-action,” Bertrand coach Steve Colfack said. “We knew they were going to be physical. They had a big line and we were hoping we could match up with them.”

For a while, they did. But the Plainsmen just kept coming.

Quarterback Triston Hite rushed for 194 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns. The longest was a 72-yard breakaway when the game was still in doubt.

Running back Ethan Sihm added 106 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Bertrand didn’t force Perkins County to punt until midway through the third quarter. By then, the Plainsmen led 38-14.

Bertrand slowed the Plainsmen in the second half, but some misfires in the first half proved costly.

So did a major injury.