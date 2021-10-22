Perkins County too much for Bertrand in first round of Class D1 football playoff

BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings couldn’t put the brakes on Perkins County.
The Plainsmen, who came into Thursday night’s first-round Class D1 football playoff as the No. 10 seed in the West Bracket, rushed for 350 yards, mostly up the middle, to beat the seventh-seeded Vikings 46-28 at Bertrand.
“They’re just going to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, then try to beat you with the play-action,” Bertrand coach Steve Colfack said. “We knew they were going to be physical. They had a big line and we were hoping we could match up with them.”
For a while, they did. But the Plainsmen just kept coming.
Quarterback Triston Hite rushed for 194 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns. The longest was a 72-yard breakaway when the game was still in doubt.
Running back Ethan Sihm added 106 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Bertrand didn’t force Perkins County to punt until midway through the third quarter. By then, the Plainsmen led 38-14.
Bertrand slowed the Plainsmen in the second half, but some misfires in the first half proved costly.
So did a major injury.
Middle linebacker Jarret Bieker played with a shoulder injury but “he just couldn’t hit,” Colfack said. “He tried to fight it, and he’s a big part of our defense, but we go from a 220-pound middle linebacker to a 155 middle linebacker. ... We did better the second half when we readjusted, but he just couldn’t be his normal self.”
Bertrand had an offensive spark from the start as the two teams matched touchdown marches.
Perkins County went 55 yards in six plays on its opening drive, then went 58 yards in 13 plays on the second possession.
The Vikings sailed 65 yards in seven plays on their first possession and followed that with a 10-play, 65-yard march that carried over into the second quarter to trail 15-14.
After grinding out another 51-yard scoring drive, the Plainsmen forced Bertrand to punt and that was followed by Hite’s 72-yard run.
Bertrand quarterback Owen Kaps scored two of Bertrand’s touchdowns whole rushing for 115 yards on 22 carries. He also threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore JC Kehr caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Landon Way had the other touchdown catch.
“We want to run the ball, and we were having some success, but then when you get too far behind, you have to start passing,” Colfack said.
Bertrand finishes the year with a 6-3 record.
“We gained a lot. We learned how to compete with some big-boy teams and we’ll lose some seniors but we had a lot of sophomores and juniors out there,” Colfack said. “And, I think we’ll drop down to D-2 and that might help, too.