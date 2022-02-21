Pawloski's gold medal leads Pleasanton to sixth-place finish in Class D

OMAHA — Chase Pawloski finally climbed all the way to the top of the medals stand at the state wrestling meet.

The Pleasanton senior, who had reached the finals in 2020 but came away with the silver medal, won a gold medal on Saturday, escaping his opponent, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge with 30 seconds left in the match to win the Class D 170-pound championship match 4-3.

“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” Pawloski said. “I’ve been working hard every year, and this year had its ups and downs, and it just feels great to come out on top.”

Pawloski, who was fourth last year, finished the year with a 42-4 record. It was the third loss of the season for Belina, who had beaten Pawloski in overtime earlier in the year. The biggest difference in the rematch came in the second period.

“I was able to get a takedown, which really helps out. I knew if I was going to get a takedown I was probably going to end up winning,” Pawloski said.

The two wrestlers went through the first period with neither one scoring. Belina started the second period on the bottom but escaped after seven seconds. The critical takedown came with six seconds left in the second period.

The third period became a back-and-forth event with Pawloski scoring an escape to go ahead 3-1. Belina tied the score with a takedown with 47 seconds left but Pawloski escaped and held on.

“I knew there was going to be some more scoring in the third period, especially when you’re losing or winning you need to score. I mean there’s no other time. You have to shoot and score,” Pawloski said. "I knew there was going to be a lot more flurry at the end of that match, and there was.”

It was, in some ways, the ups and downs Pawloski had experienced this season.

“The ups are when I just go out there, wrestle my match and shoot and score. All the downs are when I just go out there and try to keep it close. Every time I tried to keep it close, I ended up losing those matches, which really hurt,” he said.

That led to the strategy of going to wrestle the best he could and things would work out the way he hoped, “and just have fun my last year,” he said.

Chase isn’t the first member of his family to walk off the CHI Health Center Omaha floor with a gold medal around his neck. His older brother, Tyler, was a four-time state champion from 2016-2019.

Chase said he learned a lot from his older brother.

“He was a really hard worker. He was always really aggressive in his matches and that’s something I’ve always struggled with in my four years was just being aggressive. I’ve always got more of the technique down, I just need to learn to get more aggressive,” Chase said.

Pawloski was joined in the finals by freshman teammate Gatlin Krepela who lost his 113-pound match to finish in second place.

As a team, Pleasanton finished sixth in Class D, the highest finish of any Hub Territory team.