Pack Leader: Quinn Johnson leads Loomis over S-E-M

LOOMIS — There is no doubt that Quinn Johnson is the leader of a pack at Loomis High School.
In a physical battle against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School, the 6-foot-3 guard was everywhere on the court.
As the Wolves took down the Mustangs 63-42 in their home opener, Johnson put on a double-double performance with 21 points and 17 rebounds. With the win, Loomis moves to 2-0 on the season the day after beating Overton the night before 77-35.
“I thought they might try to keep control of the game because it was such a hyped-up game,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “They’re a good team, and we’re a good team, and it was going to be a good battle. I knew they were going to come out and play good defense and be ready to play.”
The Mustangs had every intention of creating contact on the Wolves. In the first half alone, both teams committed a total of 20 fouls. While most of the foul calls were bang-bang plays, some were intentional from keeping guys like Johnson from scoring an easy bucket after a defensive stop.
“You just have to deal with it and play your game.” Johnson said. “Ref are always not going to call what you want, so next play. That’s what coach Billeter preaches all the time. Next play, next play.”
After a low-scoring first quarter, both offenses got going. Despite getting fouled, Johnson managed to carry 13 points and six rebounds at the half. The Mustangs had Creyton Line and Kellen Eggleston as their dependable scorers as they both combined for 21 points on the night.
“It was a tough game,” Johnson said. “We knew they were going to come out and shoot us in the toe, and that’s how they got into foul trouble. We’re going to see them in February/March. They are a good team.”
Loomis found its rhythm in the second half on both ends of the floor. Johnson and Cale Nelson knocked down a pair of threes to give them a comfortable lead. The Wolves were polished in free throws. They were at line 39 times. Johnson was 8 for 8, and Aidan Perry was 6 for 6. Loomis took away SEM’s inside scoring, which played a factor in shutting down the Mustangs.
“Defensively, we tried to take away their drive a little bit more, and in the first half, they were getting to the bucket quite a bit, so we doubled on the drive a little bit more, especially on the baseline,” Billetter said.
Along with Johnson’s double-double performance, both Shay Swanson and Perry had 11 points. Nelson and Clay Meyer added eight points.
Loomis will be at Amherst on Friday and then Bertrand on Saturday. Both tip-offs are set for 7:45 p.m.
Johnson to walk-on at UNK next year
Johnson had a productive offseason by playing summer basketball for Lincoln Supreme. Despite having few offers from different schools, once the University of Nebraska at Kearney called, he didn’t think twice when he accepted the preferred walk-on offer at UNK in August.
Johnson wants to stay local and earn a spot at UNK. What played a role in becoming a future Loper was remembering the fun times inside the Health and Sports Center.
“It’s just close to home. I’ve always ... whenever there are little league tournaments to Mr. Basketball Tournaments, it’s at UNK,” Johnson said. “I just love the feeling. I got a chance to go scrimmage with them. I just love the players, and it was a no brainer. “
Before Johnson makes his transition, he still has a score to settle in Loomis. With Loomis being a contender in Class D, Johnson wants to prove to be an all-around player other than just being a scorer. In their win against S-E-M, Johnson was on a mission, knocking down shots, capturing his rebounds for a put-back layup, perfect at the free-throw line, and being a defensive presence on the backcourt, as Billeter alluded.
“Really, he has improved,” Billeter said. “When he was young, he was only a three-point shooter, and tonight you see that ‘hey, I want to play good defense,’” Billeter said. “I want to rebound the ball. That makes a big difference when you have a guy who can get up and rebound like that.”