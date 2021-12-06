Pack Leader: Quinn Johnson leads Loomis over S-E-M

After a low-scoring first quarter, both offenses got going. Despite getting fouled, Johnson managed to carry 13 points and six rebounds at the half. The Mustangs had Creyton Line and Kellen Eggleston as their dependable scorers as they both combined for 21 points on the night.

“It was a tough game,” Johnson said. “We knew they were going to come out and shoot us in the toe, and that’s how they got into foul trouble. We’re going to see them in February/March. They are a good team.”

Loomis found its rhythm in the second half on both ends of the floor. Johnson and Cale Nelson knocked down a pair of threes to give them a comfortable lead. The Wolves were polished in free throws. They were at line 39 times. Johnson was 8 for 8, and Aidan Perry was 6 for 6. Loomis took away SEM’s inside scoring, which played a factor in shutting down the Mustangs.

“Defensively, we tried to take away their drive a little bit more, and in the first half, they were getting to the bucket quite a bit, so we doubled on the drive a little bit more, especially on the baseline,” Billetter said.

Along with Johnson’s double-double performance, both Shay Swanson and Perry had 11 points. Nelson and Clay Meyer added eight points.