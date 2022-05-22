Overton's Maeli Meier fights through traffic to win Class D girls 800

OMAHA — Overton’s Maeli Meier knows the 800-meter run.

She has a plan she likes to follow.

Of course, that plan went out the window on the first turn of the Class D girls 800 Saturday morning at the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships in Omaha.

While the plan failed, she didn’t, winning the Class D gold medal with a winning time of 2 minutes, 24.63 seconds

“I kind of got tangled up through the first 200 and had to sprint my way out of it. I don’t like to run that way at the beginning,” she said.

Getting caught up in traffic early in the race brought her through the firs lap slower than she wanted. However, she had moved up to challenge for the lead.

Down the last stretch, the race came down to her and a very familiar foe, Axtell’s Jessie Bertrand.

“That last 50 I knew I had it at first but then I saw Jessie Bertrand coming up right behind me so I though now is the time to put everything in. It was now or never,” Meier said.

She finished a stride ahead of Bertrand, whose runner-up time was 2:25.08. Osmond’s Cali Gutz was third at 2:27.59.

Meier went to the state meet with hopes of winning the gold medal. She was the runner-up last year and the 800 has been her race.

“I’ve done it since the seventh grade. I’ve learned how to control it and run it and I can’t say that about any other race,” she said.

The 400 is her other “best” race. Later Saturday afternoon, she placed fourth in the open 400, finishing in 1:01.90. She also anchored Overton’s 4x400-meter relay to a gold medal.

But the 800 was the one she wanted.

“I was ready to come home with a gold medal. I knew I had a chance but I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” she said.

A UNK track recruit, she said the season was filled with “Interesting weather” that led to inconsistent performances — impressive times early in the year, then a rough patch before districts.

She believes it made it a better runner.

And when it was over, she couldn’t help but smile.

“It’s pretty crazy. Coming in my freshman year I didn’t know it was possible. Seeing everyone with their gold medals, I was in awe of them. Now that I have one of my own, it’s a really great feeling,” she said.

To celebrate, she was ready to do the Dew.

““I took off pop throughout the season and I’m excited to have one,” she said.