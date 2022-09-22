Overton wins showdown of Fort Kearny Conference leaders

OVERTON — Overton's girls held on by a fingernail to win the first set Thursday night. Then the Eagles squeezed the life out of Amherst in the second, winning a showdown of one-loss teams, 26-24, 25-16 at the Overton Triangular.

"We knew Amherst was going to come out tough. We knew they were going to be a good team because they have a lot of experience on their side," Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. "We battled with them last year and I think they won when we played this time of the season so we were ready to come back and play our best volleyball against them just to see how far we could go."

In the clash of Fort Kearny Conference front-runners, Overton jumped to big leads in both sets. The Eagles (14-1) led 16-8 at one point before Amherst clawed back to take a 23-22 lead.

The Broncos (14-2) had a pair of five-point streaks but JoLee Ryan rose to the occasion. Her kill tied the match at 23 and after a Katy Prickett kill put Amherst ahead 24-23, JoLee Ryan responded with a block, a block assist (with Gracyn Luther) and a set-winning kill.

"You can never take any leads for granted. ... You have to play until the game is over," Hayley Ryan said. "Amherst continued to creep back in and creep back in, but our girls maintained their composure, which was what we were looking and hoping to see out of our team."

Runs of three and four points in the second set staked Overton to a 7-3 lead, and it never got any closer.

JoLee Ryan finished with 14 kills and Natalie Wood had nine kills for Overton. Ashlyn Florell added three ace serves to go with 26 assists.

"We knew we had to spread out our offense," Hayley Ryan said. "Then we would keep a single block or keep the block guessing. But the more we came in or pushed to the middle, the easier it was for them to block us."

For Amherst, Hannah Herrick finished with eight kills Saryn Prickett and Grace John had three each. Katy Prickett had two kills and two ace serves.

Overton opened the triangular with a 25-15, 25-9 win over Hi-Line. JoLee Ryan had nine kills in that match while Wood and Daisy Ryan had eight kills each. Wood also had three blocks.

Amherst defeated Hi-Line 25-11, 25-12 in the middle match. Herrick led the way with 14 kills and three kills. Saryn Prickett followed with six kills and five ace serves.