Overton volleyball headed to state for third straight year

KEARNEY — Coach Hayley Ryan thought this was a rebuilding year for her Overton High School volleyball team.
However, in a predominantly sophomore group led by the duo of Natalie Wood and Jo Lee Ryan, the Eagles return to Lincoln for the third straight year to compete in the tournament after sweeping Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19, in the Class D-1-5 district final.
“It’s very exciting,” Hayley Ryan said. “You never take it for granted, especially playing a team like this, and as many times we played tougher now. We’re just excited to be in this position. It is nice to make a run in state. You never know how it’s going to go, but I feel like these girls have been prepared.”
Right from the start of set one, both teams would allow no more than three points.
As the game tied at 18, Wood had three straight points of her own, including back-to-back aces. Overton led 21-18. Eagles took set one with six straight points.
Serving has been a key for the Eagles all year. Overton recorded 11 aces. Seven of those were by Addison Luther and Kenzie Scheel. Overton also has a 93.2 serving percentage.
“We’ve served at around 95 percent, and the girls have been serving a tough, aggressive game,” coach Ryan said. “I don’t know if we ever plan the left serve like we had, but we just stay with it. They don’t change. Even when we make a couple of errors, they still stay really aggressive. Those ace serves could really set the tone in the game.”
After taking set one, the momentum kept shifting in the second set as they took control early on with a 10-0 run and led 12-2. The Mustangs caught up to the Eagles with a run of their own with eight straight points, trailing as close as six points. At game point, JoLee Ryan’s ace gave the Eagles their win in the second set.
Mikah O’Neill has been scoring some service points as she had three aces on the Mustangs’ side. She also led the Mustangs with eight kills. In the third set, the Mustangs were not too far behind with their backs against the wall at 2-0.
The Mustangs managed to make it a one-point game before Overton put up three straight points to make it 19-16. O’Neill answered back with a kill to put Mustangs behind 19-18. Haylee Ryan made some adjustments in their blocking scheme to stop O’Neill.
“We did change our blocks a little bit just to see if we could adjust some things to kind of slow down Mikah,” coach Ryan said. “I feel like it was pretty effective, but you never know. I think the girls had some really good blocks during the game.”
Blair Brennan hit the final kill to clinch the third set for the Eagles. JoLee Ryan did lead the match with 20 kills. Wood added eight kills, and Scheeling, along with her three aces, added 11 digs.
The Eagles will face No. 4 Nebraska Christian (28-3) on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Lincoln.