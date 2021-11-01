Overton volleyball headed to state for third straight year

KEARNEY — Coach Hayley Ryan thought this was a rebuilding year for her Overton High School volleyball team.

However, in a predominantly sophomore group led by the duo of Natalie Wood and Jo Lee Ryan, the Eagles return to Lincoln for the third straight year to compete in the tournament after sweeping Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19, in the Class D-1-5 district final.

“It’s very exciting,” Hayley Ryan said. “You never take it for granted, especially playing a team like this, and as many times we played tougher now. We’re just excited to be in this position. It is nice to make a run in state. You never know how it’s going to go, but I feel like these girls have been prepared.”

Right from the start of set one, both teams would allow no more than three points.

As the game tied at 18, Wood had three straight points of her own, including back-to-back aces. Overton led 21-18. Eagles took set one with six straight points.

Serving has been a key for the Eagles all year. Overton recorded 11 aces. Seven of those were by Addison Luther and Kenzie Scheel. Overton also has a 93.2 serving percentage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}