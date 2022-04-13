Overton track and field standout continues success in sophomore season

OVERTON — After qualifying for state in four events last season, Overton track and field standout Will Kulhanek is having another successful year.

Not even halfway through the season, the sophomore has already recorded personal bests in the 100-meter, 200, long jump and triple jump.

“He really saw some success last year as a freshman and I think that just kind of whet his appetite to get better,” Overton coach Aaron McCoy said. “This year you really see him putting in more of a complete effort with the stretching, warming up and trying to push himself to continuously get better.”

Kulhanek excels in several events, but the triple jump is his favorite. Most recently, he landed a personal best of 43 feet, 10 inches at the Axtell Invitational, bringing him up to first in Class D.

He also earned a personal best of 21-2 ¼ in the long jump at the Dick O’Neill Memorial Track Meet earlier in the season.

“He works really well with our jumps coach,” McCoy said. “She does a really good job of helping him stay focused on mechanics and not necessarily overthinking, but making sure that he works towards a more complete jump, rather than just relying purely on raw, physical talent. I would say that’s probably the best area he’s improved and he still has some improvements to make with that.”

An ongoing emphasis for both Kulhanek and his coaches has been improving his strength.

“I’ve been lifting everyday and doing a lot of leg exercises,” Kulhanek said. “It’ll just make me faster and jump higher.”

Transitioning from his freshman to sophomore year, Kulhanek has realized that progress takes time and doesn’t all come at once.

“You’re not gonna PR everyday or jump your best jump everyday,” Kulhanek said. “That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learned.”

Last year, Kulhanek placed third in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the 200 at the NSAA Class D State Championships.

With his 43-10 jump this season, he has already leapt over two feet farther than he did at state last year, moving him closer to his two main goals.

“I want to jump 44 feet,” Kulhanek said. “I also want to win a gold medal, any gold medal.”

Only a year-and-a-half into his high school track and field career, Kulhanek still has plenty of time to continue improving and working towards his dreams.

“We don’t want to settle for not knowing what he could actually get to,” McCoy said.

With a plethora of high marks already under his belt, Kulhanek’s future in track and field looks bright.

“It’s exciting and I think track is definitely his sport,” McCoy said. “He’s pretty good at it, that’s for sure.”