Overton sweeps Axtell to advance to conference final

KEARNEY — Overton had a dominant showing Tuesday night, taking total control of the match in a 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Axtell to send the Eagles to the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament final.

“They were just really good,” Axtell head coach Brad Nelson said of the Eagles. “They served really well, and we did not serve receive very well and that was the difference.”

Axtell (19-7) fought hard in the match, keeping it within reach in the first set, being down 19-16. However, it was all Overton from there, as six consecutive points closed out the set.

“We went on some runs, but overall our defense was really consistent and that’s what we needed to have,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. “We worked together as a team. It started with the passing and serve receiving to run our offense.”

In Set 2, Overton (24-3) jumped ahead 9-6 after a 6-6 deadlock, and kept Axtell at bay, closing out a 19-16 lead in similar fashion with a 6-1 run.

The third set followed much of the same formula, with Overton building a 13-5 lead, but Axtell trimming the advantage to three points late. Overton again held true and moved on with a 25-19 win.

JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood led the attack with 14 kills for Ryan and 13 for Wood. The attack was a team effort, with Adysen McCarter adding nine kills and freshman Daisy Ryan delivering eight kills.

Daisy Ryan had four of the team’s 11 ace serves. Ashlyn Florell had 38 assists.

“Natalie and Jolee were swinging hard, and Adysen did a great job on the outside when our middles were getting pushed hard,” Ryan said. “Daisy Ryan did a good job with some line shots and Ashlyn helped keep them off-balance.”

Overton moves to the championship game to play Amherst, and Axtell will play S-E-M in the third-place game Thursday when the tournament moves to Kearney High.

“We haven’t been in the top three for a few years, so they’ll be excited and ready to play Thursday,” Nelson said.