Overton survives runs, advances to semifinals with sweep

LINCOLN —Nobody said it would be easy.

The Overton Eagles found themselves in murky waters twice against O'Neill St. Mary's, embattled in a 22-22 tie in the first and third sets.

Both times, Overton put away St. Mary's, escaping from the first round of the Class D2 State Volleyball Tournament with a 26-24, 25-13, 25-22 victory Thursday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Eagles had been there before, helping with the nerves as the tense moments drew near.

"Its helped that we've been to state since this is our fourth time in a row," Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. "The girls have more confidence this year and that makes a big difference when you play these really good teams."

The up-front duo of Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan were crucial in the victory. Wood led the team with 18 kills, and Ryan added 12.

"JoLee and Natalie are our power hitters," Hayley Ryan said. "They moved the ball and saw the court well, and they played with consistency."

Daisy Ryan also had a solid day with nine kills and 15 digs. Plenty of Eagles excelled in the digs department, with JoLee Ryan having 15, Adysen McCarter adding 14 and Ashlyn Florell leading the team with 17.

"We did a nice job of mixing the ball up so they weren't quite sure where to set up with their block," Ryan said.

The first set was all Overton early. The Eagles used a big run, anchored by three aces from Wood, to go up 16-9.

Little by little, the Cardinals started to get back into the game. They trimmed the lead to 18-14, leading to an Overton timeout. After the timeout, St. Mary's drew even closer, getting within one, 18-17.

Overton had a miniature run to go back up 3, but that prompted another Cardinal comeback to tie the match at 21.

The teams traded points and 2-0 runs to tie the match at 24, sending it into overtime.

The Eagles got the first point, and quickly put home the winner. JoLee Ryan made a diving play to keep the ball alive, with the rally ending in a Gracyn Luther kill for the win.

With the dramatic win, Overton carried its momentum high in Set 2, wasting no time on a 25-13 set win.

A 9-0 run in the middle of the set provided all the cushion necessary, leaving the Cardinals with no room for error in the potentially season-deciding third set.

St. Mary's (28-5) was up for the challenge, keeping it close throughout the early and middle portions of the set. A short run put the Overton lead to four, but the Cardinals slammed the door with a 5-1 run to tie things back at 22.

Overton did not let the set last much longer, with three unanswered points winning the game, with a Jolee Ryan spike to cap it.

"We didn't want to play an extra set," Ryan said. "We had a triple block on them a couple times but they kept swinging, so we had to make sure we had the sidelines covered. I think we did a nice job working together and coming together as a team, so we're excited to be in this posi(22tion."

With the win, Overton (29-4) will play Humphrey St. Francis (26-4) at 11 a.m. today in the Class D2 semifinals.