KEARNEY — Overton and Shelton finished 1-2 in the Class D division of the Nebraska Top Ten Tournament played Friday and Saturday at Kearney Catholic.

Overton finished 14-4 in placement sets, while Shelton was 13-5. The teams split their head-to-head match with Overton winning the first set 25-23 and Shelton winning the second set 25-21.

Maywood-Hayes Center also finished 13-5 but lost both sets to Shelton to give the Bulldogs the tie-breaker.