Overton reaches final with win over Humphrey St. Francis.

LINCOLN — The Overton Eagles rode the Ryan Express Friday morning.

Junior JoLee Ryan scored six kills and two ace serves in the fifth set, driving her team to a 15-12 victory over Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D2 State tournament semifinals in Lincoln.

"She really took it to them," her coach and mother, Hayley, said. "We really had to emphasize this year, you have to make it aggressive. You can't give them easy balls."

Overton had learned through the first four sets that the tipping game wasn't going to do a lot. Instead, the Eagles had to swing hard and aim for the corners.

JoLee Ryan finished the match with 27 kills, three blocks, four aces two set assists and 19 digs as Overton (30-4) won 23-25, 25-12, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12.

Humphrey St. Francis (25-3) had hard hitters, too. Five-9 senior Kylee Wessel had 22 kills and 5-10 senior Tessa Deets had 21 kills.

Coach Ryan said their middle-hitting attacks caused Overton problems.

"They would find some of our holes. A good team like that, they're going to test you. We had to make some adjustments throughout the game," Ryan said.

Overton led Set 1 19-14 before the Flyers came roaring back with a 9-2 run and stole the set. The Eagles didn't let Set 2 get away, dominating from start to finish.

St. Francis went on an 8-2 run midway through the third set to regain the lead. They maintained a narrow advantage in the fourth set before Overton struck from a different direction. Natalie Wood, JoLee Ryan's opposite middle, broke a 19-19 tie with a pair of kills. She added another before rolling to the back row.

That brought Ryan back to the front row. Daisy Ryan, the coach's second daughter, nailed a kill to put Ovverton ahead 26-25, and JoLee Ryan finished it off.

"Our middles took advantage of opportunities to take big swings at the ball. Our outsides did a great job of being able to hit some line action and hit some cross-court. And, I think we were scrappier than we have been," Hayley Ryan said.

Even though she probably didn't need to, the coach told her team they needed a mere 15 points to play in Overton's first-ever state championship game.

"We still had to play calm and collected, but competitive. You can't let down or get too happy, you have to stay aggressive and I thought we got some key blocks at the net and took it to them and that's what needed to happen," Hayley Ryan said.

A kill by JoLee Ryan followed by a Daisy Ryan kill, a JoLee Ryan ace and an unforced error by Humphrey St. Francis gave Overton 7-3 lead the Eagles never gave up.

Wood finished the match with 16 kills. Daisy Ryan had 10.

"These girls played so well together today. It didn't matter if they were down at times. They stopped runs, they fought back hard and they played well today," Hayley Ryan said.

The Eagles will face Howells-Dodge (28-4) in the state championship slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.. The Jaguars defeated Shelton in five sets in the other Class D2 semifinal.

"We've been waiting our turn, so we're excited," Hayley Ryan siad.