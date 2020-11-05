Overton hammers out state volleyball win over GAC

LINCOLN — The Overton girls came out hammering and they soon had Guardian Angels Central Catholic molded into a target.
Aiming to make their mark on Class C2 after years in Class D1, the Eagles rolled over the Bluejays 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 Thursday evening in the state tournament quarterfinals at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Overton got three kills from Haley Fleischman in the first four points and set the tone for the night.
“We knew that we we’re going to have our work cut out for us, especially when you get down to the state tournament. So, in our plan was just to keep doing what we’ve been doing, making sure we’re swinging hard, keeping the offensive game aggressive,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said.
The numbers reflected that aggressive offensive game plan. Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund scored 15 kills apiece and Kenzie Scheele had nine kills.
Guardian Angels finished with 25 kills, nine by Sophia Hass.
The Bluejays’ best effort came early in the second set when they built an 8-3 lead. But Fleischman and Scheele dominated the play for the next 14 rallies, putting the Eagles ahead 14-11. It was the Bluejays’ best chance of stealing the momentum.
“We had more height. They had a great outside hitter (Hass) and some height, but we were able to keep our quick offensive game and make it move them around wondering where we are going to be. Some of our hitters can really jump and take some angles and I think that was pretty effective throughout the game,” Ryan said.
Overton (27-2) will play Norfolk Catholic (24-7) in the semifinals in the second match of the 2 p.m. semifinal session.
Norfolk Catholic beat Superior in its semifinal match.
Guardian Angels (16-11) came into the tournament with a weighty tradition and, with the coronavirus pandemic, the entire tournament moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena. For the Eagles, it was their first time playing in the big room.
“I think they handled it well,” Ryan said. “They kind of came in and we’re in awe of Pinnacle Bank Arena. … We have a lot of seniors and veterans on our team and I think they just kind of had to step back and take it in.”
Being the second seed in Class C2 has helped their confidence.
“It’s a booster … just to be able to know that they’ve earned where they’re at,” Ryan said.
@HubSports_Buck
