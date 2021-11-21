Overton girls need to replace bulk of last year’s height, scoring

With three-fifths of the starting lineup returning from a 19-5 team, the Overton girls basketball team, on paper, appears to be headed for a season with high expectations.

But the two players the Eagles lost — Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund — leave a giant hole to be filled.

It was the same way in volleyball, too, but the Eagles returned to the state tournament and are looking for similar results in basketball.

“We lost a lot of height, as well as a bulk of our scoring to graduation, but I expect our girls to step up and make up for that,” said first-year coach Janessa Bergstrom. “We are a very young team and low in numbers, but there is a lot of experience and cohesiveness left over with this group that will be very helpful going into this season.

“I believe we will be able to use our small size and speed to our advantage defensively and spread the scoring evenly.”

Returning starters are 5-4 senior guard Maeli Meier, 5-3 junior guard Ella Luther and 5-3 senior guard Addison Luther. None averaged more than five points per game, but they have seven years of starting experience among them.