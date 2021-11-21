Overton girls need to replace bulk of last year’s height, scoring

With three-fifths of the starting lineup returning from a 19-5 team, the Overton girls basketball team, on paper, appears to be headed for a season with high expectations.
But the two players the Eagles lost — Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund — leave a giant hole to be filled.
It was the same way in volleyball, too, but the Eagles returned to the state tournament and are looking for similar results in basketball.
“We lost a lot of height, as well as a bulk of our scoring to graduation, but I expect our girls to step up and make up for that,” said first-year coach Janessa Bergstrom. “We are a very young team and low in numbers, but there is a lot of experience and cohesiveness left over with this group that will be very helpful going into this season.
“I believe we will be able to use our small size and speed to our advantage defensively and spread the scoring evenly.”
Returning starters are 5-4 senior guard Maeli Meier, 5-3 junior guard Ella Luther and 5-3 senior guard Addison Luther. None averaged more than five points per game, but they have seven years of starting experience among them.
Other returning letter winners are 5-2 sophomore guard Emma Luther, 5-3 sophomore guard Gracyn Luther, 5-9 sophomore forward JoLee Ryan. 5-5 sophomore guard Ashlyn Florell and 5-9 sophomore center Natalie Wood.
Ryan averaged 5.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last year.
Boys Basketball
The Overton Eagles have a chance to make a little noise in boys basketball this year.
After a couple of rough seasons, the Eagles have several reasons to be optimistic.
“We bring back six players who have had varsity starting experience and the majority of the scoring from last year,” said third-year coach Seth Ehlers. “We have two good senior leaders in Wyatt Ryan and Caleb Svarvari. Their leadership will be looked upon for the team to continue to improve.”
Ryan, a 6-2 forward, averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Svarvari, a 5-11 guard, netted 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Also back from last year’s 4-18 team are 5-9 junior guard Kaedan Wallace, 6-3 sophomore post player Braden Fleischman, 5-10 sophomore guard Alex Banzhaf and 6-foot senior guard Dawson Anderson. They will be asked to “grow throughout the season,” Ehlers said.
Wrestling
The numbers are starting to look up for the Overton wrestling program.
“We are returning some experience from a fairly young team last year that are ready to take that next step,” second-year Eagles’ coach Michael Phelps said. “We also have a good group of incoming freshman that will look to contribute right away this year.
“Our goal is to improve every time we step on the mat and hopefully that will prepare us for the end-of-the-year tournaments.”
At the top of the list of returnees is senior 138-pounder Cinch Kiger, who placed fourth at the state tournament last year. He finished with a 35-17 record.
Other returning lettermen are junior Austin Kennicutt (113 pounds), junior Dominic Kyle (126), sophomore Dylan Pooschke (170), junior Josh Henry (182) and senior Dalton Carlson.
Kyle was 23-17 last season while Carlson was 10-3.
Overton also will field a girls team.
“We are excited to offer that to our female athletes,” Phelps said.
