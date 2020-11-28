Overton girls have the height, talent to challenge for the top

OVERTON — The Overton Eagles girls basketball team has its sights set on the Fort Kearny Conference crown and beyond
Coach Nicole Arp’s Overton squad returns four starters from last year’s 17-2 team, including height that makes every team jealous.
“We have a lot of experience this year and are returning all of our size,” Arp said. “Size has always been a strength for our team so we will be looking to use that.”
Returning starters Rachel Ecklund and Haley Fleischman measure 5-10 and 6-foot, respectively. Ecklund averaged 14.4 points per game last season while Fleischman averaged a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Add in three other players on the roster at 5-10, including two freshmen, and the Eagles will be the tallest team in the FKC if not in the entire region.
“We have a good number of freshmen coming into play that will be able to step up and help out,” Arp said.
To go with the size, the Eagles have experienced guards — 5-4 junior Maeli Meier, 5-2 junior Addison Luther, 5-7 junior Kenzie Scheele and 5-5 sophomore Ella Luther.
Scheele averaged 5.7 points and six rebounds per game last season. Luther averaged 4.6 points per game.
“Along with size we have guards who will bring us speed on transition and defense,” Arp said. “It will be great to have a bigger bench this year with more depth.”
Overton hosts Arapahoe on Thursday in the season opener.
Boys Basketball
The Overton boys basketball team is rebuilding again.
The Eagles graduated a large senior class two years ago and followed that up with another senior-dominated team a year ago.
“We are continuing to rebuild our team after the loss of key seniors two years in a row,” second-year coach Seth Ehlers said. “The team will be relying on younger players to step up and fill key roles on both ends of the floor. Juniors Caleb Svarvari and Wyatt Ryan will need to continue to grow on the court and as leaders in the locker room. Seniors Preston Shively and Cody Shubert as well as junior Dawson Anderson, and several sophomores and freshmen will be asked to step into new roles on the team.”
Svarvari averaged seven points per game last year and is the leading scorer returning from that 5-18 team.
Wrestling
Overton will field a young wrestling team with only three letter winners back from last year.
“We will be a young team looking to build on where they left off last year,” first-year coach Michael Phelps said. “There is a lot of promise. Our goal will be to improve each and every week, and by the end of the year I believe we will be right there.”
Junior Cinch Kiger tops the list of veterans as he compiled a 30-15 record last year at 132 pounds. Other returning letter winners are sophomores Austin Kennicutt and Dominic Kyle.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!