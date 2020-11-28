Overton girls have the height, talent to challenge for the top

Overton hosts Arapahoe on Thursday in the season opener.

Boys Basketball

The Overton boys basketball team is rebuilding again.

The Eagles graduated a large senior class two years ago and followed that up with another senior-dominated team a year ago.

“We are continuing to rebuild our team after the loss of key seniors two years in a row,” second-year coach Seth Ehlers said. “The team will be relying on younger players to step up and fill key roles on both ends of the floor. Juniors Caleb Svarvari and Wyatt Ryan will need to continue to grow on the court and as leaders in the locker room. Seniors Preston Shively and Cody Shubert as well as junior Dawson Anderson, and several sophomores and freshmen will be asked to step into new roles on the team.”

Svarvari averaged seven points per game last year and is the leading scorer returning from that 5-18 team.

Wrestling

Overton will field a young wrestling team with only three letter winners back from last year.