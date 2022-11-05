Overton falls in five at first-ever State final

LINCOLN — Overton went the distance in its first-ever state volleyball final, but couldn’t get it done in the end, losing in five sets Saturday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

The Eagles led Howells-Dodge, the reigning state champion, two sets to one, but had late rallies fall short in the 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 12-15 loss.

"Any time you can play in the state championship for the first time and take a top team five sets is something to be proud of," Overton coach Hayley Ryan said. "I felt like our girls showed up, never gave up, pushed through some tough situations and kept powering through."

Howells-Dodge (29-4) held a 24-19 lead in the fourth set, that Overton (30-5) rallied against, getting one point away from forcing overtime 24-23, but a hit flew long and the Jaguars went to a fifth.

In the fifth, Howells-Dodge had all the momentum early, jumping to a 5-0 lead, and extended it to 7-2. Again, the Eagles bounded back, narrowing the deficit to one, with an Ashlyn Florell kill dwindling the score to 11-10.

"Our girls did a nice job of answering and stopping the runs, and capitalizing on our rotations when we needed to," Ryan said. "We never shut down, we always pushed through,"

The runs were led the team's leaders all match, Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan. The duo was elite up front, with Wood dropping in 21 kills and JoLee Ryan a team-high 28. Daisy Ryan helped round out the attack with a team-high six blocks.

"They stayed aggressive, kept a quick game, and found different ways to move the ball around," Ryan said.

However, the Jaguars jumped further ahead with three unanswered points, putting the team one point away from the championship at 14-10. A hit out of bounds and a JoLee Ryan kill brought the Eagles to a 14-12 deficit, but the Jaguars wouldn't let the lead slip again, sending home the match point to go back-to-back.

While Howells-Dodge was no stranger to the big stage, Overton was, and inexperience unfortunately popped up early. In a tight first set, the Jaguars exploded from a 14-14 tie for an 11-2 run to capture the opener 25-16.

"They had a slow start, but they're not a team that gives up," Hayley Ryan said. "Once we settled in, we kept it nice and close."

After that, the nerves slipped away, with Overton taking the next two. Wood led the offense on an 11-6 run before Howells-Dodge standout Grace Baumert led a charge to trim the deficit to 16-14.

Baumert, a 6-foot, 1-inch senior ended her career in emphatic fashion, delivering 42 kills, 29 digs, and nine blocks.

"She's one of those players you love playing against because you love to compete," Hayley Ryan said. "It was great for our girls to see that level of competition, and we're glad she's graduating."

The Eagles held off the Baumert barrage as best they could, taking advantage of its own scoring opportunities as the match went into overtime tied at 24.

Wood earned the opening kill, and the Eagles won a lengthy rally to even the match at 1-1 one with a 26-24 victory.

"We've had some situations where we've been down, like our conference championship, which prepared us for these situations," Ryan said.

The third set saw Howells-Dodge take the upper hand early, but Overton stayed close with a strong attack that scored 17 kills in the set.

The set was tied at 20, when Wood had back-to-back points to give the Eagles the advantage. A wide hit put the lead at 23-21, and JoLee Ryan notched a clutch kill to put Overton one point away, which it closed out to take a 2-1 lead.

Although the Jaguars took the next two, the outlook on the future remained bright for Overton. With no seniors on the roster, gained newfound championship experience..

"I couldn't be more proud of these girls," Coach Ryan said. "We have a small team of 11 players and we wouldn't be where we are without the entire team. I'm looking forward to getting one more year with this team, they make coaching fun."