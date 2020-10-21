Overton claims 4-set win over Stars

OVERTON — Haley Fleischman ripped 19 kills, served three aces and had three blocks to lead Overton to a 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 win over Class C-1 No. 4-ranked Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

“Tonight was an outstanding win for us. Our girls came out and played an aggressive and consistent game,” Overton coach Hayley Ryan said.

Kenzie Scheele had six kills early in the match and finished with 14 kills for the Eagles (23-2), ranked No. 3 in Class C-2. Rachel Ecklund added 11 kills.

Ecklund finished with five kills while JoLee Ryan had four.

“Our blocks seemed to rattle Kearney Catholic,” coach Ryan said. “Kearney Catholic has had a great season and we were excited with the level of play tonight.”

Ashley Keck led the Stars (26-5) with 13 kills while Bailey Spangler had 12. Ella Bruggeman and Janna Kruse had three ace serves apiece.

-- Maywood swept Bertrand 25-22, 25-8, 25-21 to win the Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament. Johanna Ford had nine kills for the Vikings and Sadie Maloley had seven kills. Ford also had three blocks.