Overtimes dot Hub Territory games Thursday

Highlights from Thursday night’s basketball games in region were compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.
BOYS
--Tycen Bailey scored 13 points, including 11 in the second half, and Calvin Finley finished with 12 points as Ansley/Litchfield defeated Axtell, 62-41. The Wildcats’ Calvin Johnson led all scorers with 14 pooints and Carson Lindau chipped in 10.
--Elm Creek found a spark in overtime to beat Minden, 71-64. Troy Brummels stepped up for the Buffaloes, scoring 31 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Trent Watkins added 13 points. Carter Harsin led Minden with 23 points.
--Wilcox-Hildreth squeaked out a 49-47 double-overtime win over Arapahoe after rallying in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Jayden Bauer led the Falcons with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Gavin Sheen followed wtih 13 points and Harvey Beck scored 10. Nolan Meyer had a double-double for Arapahoe with 12 points 11 rebounds. Cord Frink contributed 14 points..
GIRLS
--Bertrand needed overtime to defeat Hi-Line 54-49. Johanna Ford led the Vikings with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Sadie Maloley scored 13 points. For the Bulls, Joszelyn Nichelson scored 13 points and Gretchen Hodge scored 12.
n Ashley Brown scored 17 points and Morgan Sindt score 12 points and made four steals to lead Elm Creek to a 42-26 win over Minden.
--Allyson Larson scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Ravenna to a 54-36 win over Southern Valley. Larson made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts. Kennedy Hurt chipped in 15 points for the Bluejays. Ann Bose led Southern Valley with 12 points.
n Wilcox-Hildreth dominated the first three quarters en route to a 42-31 lead over Arapahoe. Sarah Jensen and Brooke Quadhamer scored 11 points each for the Falcons and Natalie Billingtoon added 10. Arapahoe’s Hope Koller led all scorers with 17 points.
