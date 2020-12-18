Overtimes dot Hub Territory games Thursday

Highlights from Thursday night’s basketball games in region were compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports provided by the region’s coaches.

BOYS

--Tycen Bailey scored 13 points, including 11 in the second half, and Calvin Finley finished with 12 points as Ansley/Litchfield defeated Axtell, 62-41. The Wildcats’ Calvin Johnson led all scorers with 14 pooints and Carson Lindau chipped in 10.

--Elm Creek found a spark in overtime to beat Minden, 71-64. Troy Brummels stepped up for the Buffaloes, scoring 31 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Trent Watkins added 13 points. Carter Harsin led Minden with 23 points.

--Wilcox-Hildreth squeaked out a 49-47 double-overtime win over Arapahoe after rallying in the fourth quarter to tie the game. Jayden Bauer led the Falcons with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Gavin Sheen followed wtih 13 points and Harvey Beck scored 10. Nolan Meyer had a double-double for Arapahoe with 12 points 11 rebounds. Cord Frink contributed 14 points..

GIRLS