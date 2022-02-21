Off-season work pays off on championship mat for Axtell's Jacob Fox

OMAHA — Moments after winning the Class D 126-pound state wrestling championship, Axtell’s Jacob Fox lay on the floor in the hallway under the stands, overwhelmed with joy.

“Practically all my summer has gone into wrestling and it seems to have paid off,” Fox said. “After last year’s tough loss in the semis, it really makes me happy.

“But I’m also sad the sport is over. I wish I could keep wrestling, but you have to go on in life.”

Fox is a four-year state qualifier who went 0-2 as a freshman. But what he saw that year provided the motivation that led to his 15-9 win over Sutherland’s Cauy Kohl, who came into the match with a 21-1 record.

It was a dominating performance for Fox (49-2), who scored the first points of the match with a takedown 21 seconds in. He led 5-4 after the first period then scored two takedowns and an escape to lead 10-5 after two periods. A takedown and a near fall in the first part of the third period separated them farther on the scoreboard.

Fox said he wrestled Kohl last year and was winning the match before Kohl came back. Memories of that loss kept him focused throughout the match.

“I know I’m stronger than him. I know I’m tougher than him. I know I’ve put more work in this sport than he does. And I felt I deserved it a lot more than he did,” Fox said.

After getting his hand raised at center mat, and shaking hands with the Sutherland coach, Fox leaped into the arms of coach Justin Swedburg to celebrate Axtell’s first champion since 2003.

“I’ve been thinking about it all the time, ever since my freshman year when I went 0-2, it’s just been, ‘I want to be up there.’ Just watching the champions’ parade, I was like damn, I really want to be out there with them and enjoying that moment,” he said.

Swedburg said Fox earned his championship with hard work through the offseason.

“Last year, at the end of the wrestling season, he got to work right away. He went to all the Golden Eagles (wrestling club) practices that they have in Kearney. And over the summer, he spent 28 days at a 28-day premier wrestling camp in Missouri,” Swedburg said. “He just put a ton of time and work into it and ... as you can tell with his body, lifting weights and everything. He just made a decision that he wanted to finish his senior year off the best he could and he made the sacrifices to do so.”