North Platte St. Pat’s tops field at Ravenna cross country meet; area roundup

RAVENNA — North Platte St. Pat’s swept the team and individual championships Thursday at the Ravenna Invitational cross country meet.

Jarrett Miles won the boys race and the Irish had four of the top 10 as they beat runner-up Bertrand/Loomis by 20 points. Eli Schroeder of Ravenna finished second individually, 14 seconds behind Miles.

Kate Stienike won the girls race by nine seconds over Cozad’s Mallory Applegate. Gibbon’s Lindsay Wilkens was the top Hub Territory finisher, placing fourth.

Kearney Catholic’s boys finished fifth with freshman Myles Sughroe 13th and freshman Fletcher Clausen 19th.

The Stars were sixth in the girls team race with freshman Maya Moxley 12th and freshman Rylie O’Hare 19th.

At the Harold Scott Invitational in Lincoln, Kearney High’s girls finished seventh and the boys were 10th. Emma Bonsall led the Bearcats in the girls race, finishing 19th. Cisco Rival paced the boys, placing 12th.

At the Central City Invitational, the Lexington boys scored 11 points with the top four Minutemen finishing in the top five, led by individual winner Ian Salazar.

Minden girls edged Lexington by two points for the team title. The Whippets’ Jessica Hurt placed third.