North Platte St. Pat’s tops field at Ravenna cross country meet; area roundup

RAVENNA — North Platte St. Pat’s swept the team and individual championships Thursday at the Ravenna Invitational cross country meet.
Jarrett Miles won the boys race and the Irish had four of the top 10 as they beat runner-up Bertrand/Loomis by 20 points. Eli Schroeder of Ravenna finished second individually, 14 seconds behind Miles.
Kate Stienike won the girls race by nine seconds over Cozad’s Mallory Applegate. Gibbon’s Lindsay Wilkens was the top Hub Territory finisher, placing fourth.
Kearney Catholic’s boys finished fifth with freshman Myles Sughroe 13th and freshman Fletcher Clausen 19th.
The Stars were sixth in the girls team race with freshman Maya Moxley 12th and freshman Rylie O’Hare 19th.
At the Harold Scott Invitational in Lincoln, Kearney High’s girls finished seventh and the boys were 10th. Emma Bonsall led the Bearcats in the girls race, finishing 19th. Cisco Rival paced the boys, placing 12th.
At the Central City Invitational, the Lexington boys scored 11 points with the top four Minutemen finishing in the top five, led by individual winner Ian Salazar.
Minden girls edged Lexington by two points for the team title. The Whippets’ Jessica Hurt placed third.
Ravenna Inv.
Boys Team Scores — 1. North Platte St Patrick 13. 2, Bertrand/Loomis 33. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 47. 4, Gibbon 47. 5, Kearney Catholic 59. 6, Arcadia-Loup City 72. 7, Ravenna 73. 8, Centura 90. 9, Kenesaw 90. 10, Amherst 93. 11, Cozad 94. 12, Blue Hill 107. 13, Palmer 115. 14, South Loup 138.
Boys Top 10 — 1, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 18:39. 2, Elijah Schroeder, RAV, 18:53. 3, Dax Connick, NPSP, 19:04. 4, Ty Greenland, ALC, 19:29. 5, Marcus Hernandez, B/L, 19:43. 6, Emanual Martinez, GIB, 19:45. 7, Owen Schultz, DT, 19:55. 8, Lorenzo Levario, COZ, 20:01. 9, Andrew Brosius, NPSP, 20:01. 10, Porter Connick, NPSP, 20:08.
Girls Team Scores — 1, North Platte St. Patrick 17. 2, Cozad 23. 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 29. 4,South Loup 35. 5, Ravenna 42. 6, Kearney Catholic 48. 7, Blue Hill 69. 8, Amherst 76. 9, Bertrand/Loomis 103. 10, Kenesaw 120.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Kate Stienike, NPSP, 22:00. 2, Mallory Applegate, COZ, 22:09. 3, Karyn Burkholder, COZ, 23:01. 4, Lindsay Wilkens, GIB, 23:18. 5, Braelyn Gifford, NPSP, 23:34. 6, Heidi Donegan, SL, 24:16. 7, Avery Robb, DT, 24:31. 8, Alivia Rager, RAV, 24:44. 9, Ellie Janda, BH, 24:45. 10, Ella Cool, SL, 24:53.
Harold Scott Inv.
Boys Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 61. 2, Lincoln Southwest 99. 3, Millard North 110. 4, Lincoln Pius X 143. 5, Millard South 157. 6, Elkhorn South 159. 7, Lincoln Southeast 197. 8, Fremont 219. 9, Omaha Westside 234. 10, Kearney High 273. 11, Grand Island 287. 12, Seward 313. 13, Lincoln Northeast 322. 14, Bellevue East 379. 15, Lincoln High 388. 16, Omaha South 394. 17, Hastings 465. 18, Omaha North 465.
Boys Top 10 — 1, Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 15:50. 2, Daniel Romary, LNE, 16:18. 3, Juan Garcia, GI, 16:33. 4, Max Myers, LSW, 16:34. 5, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:35. 6, Joe Volkmer, LE, 16:49. 7, Isaac Graff, LE, 16:58. 8, Carson Lauterbach, LSE, 17:00. 9, Dalton Heller, MS, 17:03. 10, Grant Dixon, ES, 17:19.
KHS Runners — 12, Cisco Rivas 17:28. 39, Charlie Shea, 18:37. 68, Braeden Wall, 19:20. 70, JJ Meza 19:24. 83, Aiden Dutenhoffer 19:52. 91, Gage Fryda 20:15. 104, Caden DeVries 20:39.
Girls Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 50. 2, Elkhorn South 95. 3, Omaha Westside 100. 4, Fremont 101. 6, Lincoln Southwest 109. 6, Millard North 165. 7, Kearney High 180. 8, Lincoln Pius X 189. 9, Millard South 207. 10, Lincoln Southeast 310. 11, Grand Osland 314. 12, Hastings 319. 13, Seward 355. 14, Bellevue East 414. 15, Lincoln Northeast 420. 16, Omaha South 430.
Girls Top 10 — 1, Elli Dahl, FRE, 18:54. 2, Jaci Sievers, ES, 19:00. 3, Mia Murray, LE, 19:31. 4, Claire White, OW, 19:41. 5, Lucy Dillon, FRE, 20:16. 6, Lindsey Neill, ES, 20:21. 7, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:23. 8, Reese Young-Oestmann, OW, 20:25. 9, Molly Caruso, MN, 20:25. 10, Noelle Abels, OW, 20:26. 11,
KHS Runners — 19, Emma Bonsall 21:02. 24, Sam Stava 21:26. 29, Ava Angel-Trejo 21:46. 51, Alivia Olson 22:44. 62, Lauren Kohtz 23:10. 70, Florence Rogers 23:38.
Central City Inv.
Girls Team Scores — 1, Minden 41. 2, Lexingotn 43. 3, Northwest 59. 4, Aurora 74. 5, Shuyler 75. 6, Nebraska Christian 81. 7, Fullerton 86. 8, Grand Island Central Catholic 162. 9, Ord 164. 10, St. Paul 192.
Girls Top 10 — 1, Hannah Swanson, NC, 19:40. 2, Ella Buhlke, CC, 19:57. 3, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 20:30. 4, Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 20:31. 5, Evie Keller, NW, 20:42. 6, Kennadi Ureste, LEX, 20:49. 7, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 20:52. 8, Lexie Lillienthal, NW, 20:55. 9, Marlie Mundt, NC, 21:05. 10, Marisol Deanda, SCH, 21:21.
Boys Team Scores — 1, Lexington 11. 2, Minden 52. 3, Northwest 61. 4, Aurora 63. 5, Schuyler 110. 6, Nebraska Christian 112. 7, St. Paul 142. 8, Grand Island Central Catholic 183. 9, Central City 187. 10, Twin River 201. 11, Ord 202. 12, Madison 219. 13, Riveside 220.
Boys Top 10 — 1, Ian Salazar, LEX, 16:42. 2, Garrett Converse, LEX, 16:53. 3, Oscar Aguado, LEX, 16:54. 4, Jarit Mejia, GICC, 17:03. 5, Miguel Cruz, LEX, 17:58. 6, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:14. 7, Lazaro Adame, LEX, 17:20. 8, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 17:25. 9, Kevin Parada, LEX, 17:27. 10, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 17:32.