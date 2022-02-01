 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No Upsets: Top four seeds advance in Fort Kearny Conference Tournament

Overton vs Wil-Hil GBB008 Looks to pass

Overton’s Ella Luther (5) looks to pass the ball past Wilcox-Hil- dreth defender Claire Orthiesen (12) in Amherst Monday night. Overton won 60-38.

 Eldon Holmes, Kearney Hub

– Overton jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, beating Wilcox-Hildreth 60-38 in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Three Eagles scored in double figures as fourth-seeded Overton advanced to play top-seeded Amherst in the semifinals Thursday at Minden. JoLee Ryan led the way with 19 points while Ella Luther finished with 14 and Natalie Wood had 10. Ryan also had nine rebounds. For the Falcons, freshman Madison Bunger had 15 points.

– Mikah O’Neill poured in 27 points to lead S-E-M to a 47-24 win over Ansley/Litchfield in the quarterfinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. O’Neill also had 14 rebounds and two blocked shots as the third-seeded Mustangs, who trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter, advanced to play second-seeded Pleasanton in the semifinals Thursday in Minden. Adi McFarland added 10 points and Allie Rohde had nine for S-E-M.

– Second-seeded Pleasanton led 21-2 after the first quarter and 35-10 at halftime on the way to a 63-48 win over Loomis in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Reagan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs in the scoring column with 21 points and Natalie Rasmussen added 16. Senior post player Chelsea Fisher had a big game with 17 points and 20 rebounds. Pleasanton will play S-E-M in Thursday’s semifinals.

Ansley-Litchfield vs. SEM

S-E-M’s Mikah O’Neill (24) goes up for a shot over Ansley-Litchfield’s Kerry Ryan (22) and Carli Bailey (12) Monday night at Pleasanton. S-E-M beat Ansley-Litchfield, 47-42, to advance to the semifinal of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament Thursday at Minden.

– After leading 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, top-seeded Amherst held on to beat Axtell 53-45 in the quarterfinals of the Fort Kearney Conference Tournament. Scoring numbers were not available. Amherst will take on Overton in Thursday’s semifinals at Minden.

