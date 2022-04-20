 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No. 2 Lexington blanks Stars, wins 13th match in a row

  • 0
Max McBride

Kearney Catholic’s Max McBride controls the ball while being marked by Lexington defender Diego Martinez-Maravilla during Tuesday’s game at Baldwin Park. Lexington defeated the Stars 3-0.

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Second-ranked Lexington protected its ranking Tuesday evening with a 3-0 win over Kearney Catholic at Ted Baldwin Park.

Playing with the wind at their backs, the Minutemen (13-2) scored all three of their goals in the first half.

Miguel Raymundo scored Lexington’s first two goals with assists on both plays by Bradley Orozco.

Alex Perez netted the third goal.

“They played a really good game,” Kearney Catholic coach Stephan Johnston said. “They got the wind the first half and honestly, that’s the game-changing decision right there. It comes down to if you can control the game when the wind is in your favor and that’s what they did today.”

The Stars (5-2) turned Lexington away several times in the second half and had a handful of scoring opportunities of their own.

“We proved where we’re at with everything. We can hang with them. We did possess well. We did put them under pressure a lot in situations,” Johnston said.

People are also reading…

After an 0-2 start, Lexington has won 13 in a row, averaging more than five goals per game in those wins while allowing only four goals.

It was only the second time this year Kearney Catholic was shut out.

“They’re a great team. There’s a reason why they’re ranked No. 2 right now,” Johnston said.

The Stars are back in action Thursday at Columbus Lakeview.

Saturday, they host a double dual with Gering and Scottsbluff.

“Our focus more now is just learning to bring down the ball and work on more possession. It’s all ball control. If you control the ball, you control the game. Possession is the big thing we need to work on moving forward,” Johnston said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paragliding is now a tandem sport in Ghana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News