No. 2 Lexington blanks Stars, wins 13th match in a row

KEARNEY — Second-ranked Lexington protected its ranking Tuesday evening with a 3-0 win over Kearney Catholic at Ted Baldwin Park.

Playing with the wind at their backs, the Minutemen (13-2) scored all three of their goals in the first half.

Miguel Raymundo scored Lexington’s first two goals with assists on both plays by Bradley Orozco.

Alex Perez netted the third goal.

“They played a really good game,” Kearney Catholic coach Stephan Johnston said. “They got the wind the first half and honestly, that’s the game-changing decision right there. It comes down to if you can control the game when the wind is in your favor and that’s what they did today.”

The Stars (5-2) turned Lexington away several times in the second half and had a handful of scoring opportunities of their own.

“We proved where we’re at with everything. We can hang with them. We did possess well. We did put them under pressure a lot in situations,” Johnston said.

After an 0-2 start, Lexington has won 13 in a row, averaging more than five goals per game in those wins while allowing only four goals.

It was only the second time this year Kearney Catholic was shut out.

“They’re a great team. There’s a reason why they’re ranked No. 2 right now,” Johnston said.

The Stars are back in action Thursday at Columbus Lakeview.

Saturday, they host a double dual with Gering and Scottsbluff.

“Our focus more now is just learning to bring down the ball and work on more possession. It’s all ball control. If you control the ball, you control the game. Possession is the big thing we need to work on moving forward,” Johnston said.