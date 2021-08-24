New Kearney High volleyball coach brings high expectations to court

KEARNEY — When it comes to volleyball, Theison Anderson is a no-nonsense kind of coach.
The first thing on his agenda was letting his Kearney High volleyball team know that he loves clean, controlled and disciplined volleyball.
Anderson takes over the Bearcat program after the departure of Jessica Day last March. Prior to that, Anderson was a graduate assistant at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the men’s volleyball coach at Morningside College.
Some would say this could be a rebuilding year under new management, but not for Anderson.
“I’m coming in with an open mind, and I’m coming in with high expectations,” the Ravenna native said. “I talked to the girls a lot — I have a laid-back personality in general, but I don’t like to lose. We’re going to compete our tails off. If we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose our way.”
The Bearcats went 17-12 last year with a loaded senior group, which included Aspen Rusher, Lily Novacek, Sidney Province and Lucy Bartee. However, high expectations remain.
“Every coach is going to sit there and say that they’re going to win a state championship. We have our work cut out for us,” Anderson said. “I think doing well at our conference will be huge for us. Our daily goal is to come to practice with a correct mindset, being focused and being disciplined on every single play. That’s going to be huge for us.”
Kearney’s top returning players are their outside hitters, Analise Luke and Avery Franzen. Luke, who is among the returning seniors, was fifth on the team in kills last season and hopes to hit .300 and record a double-double each match. Franzen had a breakout freshman year in 2020 while collecting 145 kills, which was third on the team behind Rusher and Novacek. Both are looking forward to leading this year’s team.
“Obviously, I want the team to come together and win games and have a good time,” Franzen said.
Kearney lacks size, but could be a mismatch on the court. For Anderson, he wants to utilize that as he wants his Bearcats to be effective in the defensive game.
“We’re not going to be bigger than every single team that we play,” Anderson said. “We have some size but where I want to beat people is the defensive game. We’re going to control the ball, control our end and minimize our errors.”
Kearney hosts Lincoln North Star at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.