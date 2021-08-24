New Kearney High volleyball coach brings high expectations to court

KEARNEY — When it comes to volleyball, Theison Anderson is a no-nonsense kind of coach.

The first thing on his agenda was letting his Kearney High volleyball team know that he loves clean, controlled and disciplined volleyball.

Anderson takes over the Bearcat program after the departure of Jessica Day last March. Prior to that, Anderson was a graduate assistant at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the men’s volleyball coach at Morningside College.

Some would say this could be a rebuilding year under new management, but not for Anderson.

“I’m coming in with an open mind, and I’m coming in with high expectations,” the Ravenna native said. “I talked to the girls a lot — I have a laid-back personality in general, but I don’t like to lose. We’re going to compete our tails off. If we’re going to lose, we’re going to lose our way.”

The Bearcats went 17-12 last year with a loaded senior group, which included Aspen Rusher, Lily Novacek, Sidney Province and Lucy Bartee. However, high expectations remain.